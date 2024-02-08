realme dominates mid-end market with value-driven premium products

New Delhi, Feb 8 The month of January witnessed the launch of numerous premium devices, especially in the mid-premium segment. Among these, realme stood out, leading the pack in first-day online sales for the first month of 2024. This achievement underscores realme's success in aligning with consumer preferences and delivering high-quality, feature-packed devices that appeal to the modern user.

The cornerstone of realme's success is its devotion to innovative practices. The brand recently introduced the realme 12 Pro Series 5G, two standout smartphones that exemplify realme's commitment to providing users with a value-driven premium product. The series embodies realme's unwavering commitment to delivering premium products that offer exceptional value.

The realme 12 Pro Series 5G also has made an impressive entry into the mid-premium segment priced between Rs 25,000-Rs 35,000, with pre-bookings across all platforms exceeding an outstanding figure of 120,000, the company informed.

realme's commitment to premiumisation is evident in its unique offerings, such as designs inspired by luxury watches and top-tier periscope telescopic lenses, underscoring its dedication to an upscale user experience. The evolution of the realme number series introduces innovative features, luxurious design collaborations, and robust hardware. This series' strong value perception is bolstered by high-end features like a high-refresh-rate display and efficient charging technology, enhancing user experience and competitiveness in their respective markets.

Today's consumers are seeking devices that offer something much more than just basic functionality. They're in pursuit of devices with long-lasting battery life for seamless usage, robust performance capabilities for efficient multitasking, and ample storage space for their apps and media.

Additionally, 5G compatibility is a crucial factor for future-proof connectivity. Many are also drawn to the latest camera technology, such as periscope cameras, enabling professional-level photography and content creation. Equally important is the aesthetic appeal and color scheme of smartphones, making superior design an essential requirement, not just an added bonus. All these features, however, must come without breaking the bank.

This rising demand for feature-rich yet pocket-friendly devices has led to the rapid growth of the mid-premium segment in the Indian smartphone industry. This segment provides customers with exceptional value for their money, offering a premium feel and performance at a price significantly lower than flagship options available in the market.

Successfully capitalizing on this trend, realme is making impressive progress in the industry by creating products and experiences that deeply connect with its users. In 2023, realme captured the fifth spot in the India smartphone market in the price band range of Rs 20,000-Rs 30,000, securing a 12 per cent share, according to the company.

This achievement serves as a solid foundation for realme to start a new journey towards gaining more traction in the mid-segment market. As one of India's fastest-growing smartphone brands, realme's steady growth underscores its commitment to delivering high-quality products. The brand's adaptability to meet the evolving preferences and demands of its customers.

realme consistently enhances each new iteration with flagship processors, advanced camera technologies, and improved display features. Despite the escalating costs in the smartphone market, realme justifies its pricing through an unwavering commitment to superior user experiences and enhanced designs.

In the future, realme plans to focus on innovating within the Rs 30,000-Rs 50,000 price range, while also boosting its competitiveness in the Rs 60,000 segment.

By focusing on providing value-driven premium products and understanding the needs and preferences of its target demographic, realme said it is well-positioned to dominate the mid-end market and redefine the smartphone landscape in India.

