realme ushers in new era of smartphone photography with ultra clear camera, AI in 13 Pro Series 5G

New Delhi, July 4 The world of smartphone photography has been democratised by AI and machine learning, putting professional-level results within everyone's reach. AI algorithms are now sophisticated enough to handle challenging lighting, reduce noise for cleaner images, master HDR for perfectly balanced exposures, and much more.

Essentially, AI takes the guesswork out of capturing stunning photos, allowing anyone to unleash their creativity without needing to be a professional in photography. realme's upcoming offering takes this commitment even further with its 13 Pro Series 5G, boasting the world's first Sony LYT-701 sensor.

realme has consistently pushed the boundaries of camera technology, particularly in the mid-to-high segment. Their dedication is evident in achievements like the realme 12 Pro+, the latest in their flagship Number series, which earned the coveted title of No. 1 Camera Smartphone in its category on Flipkart.

This commitment to innovation sets the stage for realme's next leap forward, where AI takes centre stage, not as a mere feature, but as the driving force behind a revolutionary photography experience.

Following on the success of the 12 Pro Series 5G, realme is now on the cusp of unveiling its next flagship device within the same year: the long-awaited realme 13 Pro Series 5G positioned as the "ultra clear camera with AI" and the first AI professional camera smartphones designed to bring an ultra camera experience to users.

realme wants to redefine smartphone photography with its 13 Pro Series 5G, launching this month as the "First AI Imaging Phone" with the Sony LYT-701 sensor. This groundbreaking sensor is just one of two Sony sensors in the 13 Pro Series 5G, with the device featuring a 50MP OIS main camera with the Sony LYT-701 and a 50MP periscope telephoto camera with the Sony LYT-600, further solidifying its position as a camera powerhouse.

The device is built on HYPERIMAGE+, a disruptive, full-pipeline AI architecture that marks the latest achievement in realme's AI innovation. As the industry's first AI photography architecture, HYPERIMAGE+ features a three-layer structure: flagship optics, on-device AI imaging algorithms, and cloud-based AI image editing.

At its foundation, cutting-edge optics consisting of multiple lenses, periscope lenses, and large sensors form the base layer, capable of capturing high-quality images.

Building upon this, AI imaging algorithms and AI image editing further process image data to enhance the visual quality of photo and video content. This comprehensive approach takes mobile photography to new heights, enabling users to enjoy professional-grade photography from the convenience of their smartphones.

To showcase this ultramodern technology, realme is hosting a special AI imaging media preview event in Bangkok on July 4 prior to the device's unveiling. The event, titled "The Future is Here: AI is Revolutionising Mobile Imaging", will feature industry leaders and experts, including Sven-Olaf Steinke from TUV Rheinland and Toshimitsu Kurosaka from Sony Semiconductor Solutions.

During the event, realme will not only explore the future of AI in smartphone imaging but also announce a brand-new collaborative initiative with Sony. realme along with Sony is committed to push the boundaries of mobile photography, bringing DSLR-level AI camera technology to a wider audience.

With the 13 Pro Series 5G, you can capture breathtaking cityscapes, far-off landmarks, and fleeting moments on stage with astonishing clarity, even at 120X SuperZoom. AI Clarity Boost kicks in to rescue details usually lost in a blur of pixels, bringing the distant remarkably close. But HYPERIMAGE+ goes beyond impressive zoom.

It unlocks the full potential of every photo by utilising RAW domain image algorithms, a feature rarely seen in this price bracket, to extract maximum quality from every single pixel. This means professional-grade portraits that rival the richness and depth of those shot on DSLRs, low-light shots bursting with detail instead of noise, and telephoto images that remain crisp and vibrant, no matter how far you zoom.

The realme 13 Pro Series 5G also features advanced AI capabilities including AI HyperRAW Algorithm, AI Pure Bokeh, AI Natural Skin Tone, and AI Ultra Clarity, setting a new benchmark for portrait photography and overall image quality.

The realme 13 Pro Series 5G isn't just another smartphone launch; it's a statement. It embodies realme's commitment to democratising technology, making cutting-edge advancements like AI-powered imaging accessible to everyone, especially young users who demand the best.

The 13 Pro Series 5G builds on the legacy of the Number Series, pushing the boundaries of what a smartphone camera can achieve and solidifying realme's position as a leader in mobile photography innovation.

