realme will continue to strengthen its roots in India market: Top executive

Colombo, Jan 29 Global consumer electronics brand realme, which has significantly made its mark in the Indian market over the past five years, will continue to strengthen its roots in the domestic market, a top company executive has said.

With the launch of realme 12 Pro Series 5G, the company has taken another step in catering to young consumers in India.

With respect to the company’s presence in India, realme vice president Chase Xu told IANS that they will continue to bolster the brand’s presence in the country.

Xu said realme has created 13,000 jobs, in addition to investing in the Indian tech landscape, collaborating along the lines of 'Make In India'.

Its R&D centre is situated in Gurugram and the company seeks to further strengthen its roots in the Indian market.

The brand was officially established on May 4, 2018 by a young and strong team with rich smartphone industry experience. Currently, realme has more than 70 million users in India.

As per IDC Q2 2022 report, realme climbed to the second slot for a second time, with a robust YoY growth of 24 per cent (highest among the top five brands) in 2022. It cemented its second position in the online channel with a 23 per cent share.

realme shapes its products and services with the aim of users’ satisfaction. Its extensive service network ensures accessible assistance. Its regular and timely software updates enable access to the latest features and security enhancements.

With a customer-centric approach, the company’s warranty programmes are an assurance for the buyer for durability and quality of the new smart phone.

Additionally, what makes 12 Pro Series 5G distinctive is its technology. The device is a game-changer, especially with regard to smartphone photography.

With features like periscope telephoto cameras and flagship imaging experiences, this product presents top-tier camera capabilities. Featuring luxury watch-inspired designs, The 12 Pro Series 5G breaks new ground in smart phone aesthetics.

Besides, artificial intelligence (AI) qualitatively enhances the experience of this smartphone. AI-driven features enhance voice recognition, gesture controls, and personalised user experiences, making the handset more intuitive and efficient.

With its youth-centric strategy, Realme aligns technology with the evolving needs of its consumer base.

However, with regard to other smart home devices, Xu told IANS that there is no immediate strategy to venture into domains other than smartphones.

