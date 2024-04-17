Realty and Immigration Companies from 15 Countries to Participate in International Real Estate Expo and IREX Residency and Citizenship Conclave, Mumbai

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 17: The seventeenth edition of International Real Estate Expo & IREX Residency & Citizenship Conclave 2024 will be held from 19th to 20th April, 2024 at The St. Regis, Mumbai. The show is a unique platform that offers various options and prospects of international real estate investments, residency & citizenship by investment programs across the world to Indian residents.

IREX presents investment opportunities for high net-worth and wealthy individuals who intend to invest in international real estate and premium luxury properties. IREX 2024 Mumbai will have participation of leading international real estate developers and marketing companies and is expected to draw more than 1000 visitors. Companies from Canada, Dubai, Qatar, UK, Scotland, Greece, Portugal, Austria, Germany, Malta, Australia, Caribbean and EB5 companies from the USA that offer real estate investment, residency/citizenship by investment options will be participating in the event.

The show is held in conjunction with IREX Residency & Citizenship Conclave 2024 which is a unique platform that offers various options and prospects of citizenship and residency by investment across the world to Indian residents. The conclave brings together international real estate companies, immigration consultants, legal consultants, government bodies, property developers and other stakeholders under one roof.

IREX presents unique investment real estate investment options in the UK, Europe & Middle East. Leading real estate developers from these regions would be participating at the two-day conclave showcasing their projects. Real estate in Middle East is booming with attractive investment opportunities for HNIs.

"We at United Development Company (UDC) recognize the evolving landscape of real estate investment in Qatar and are committed to showcasing the abundant opportunities and benefits it presents. Our focus on highlighting Qatar's inviting residency scheme and the associated advantages of property ownership is therefore paramount. Qatar's position as an attractive destination for foreign investments is bolstered by its stable economy, strategic geographic location, and progressive policies. for both local and international investors looking to capitalize on Qatar's thriving real estate market," Francis Alfred, Managing Director of Sobha Realty, stated. "Sobha Realty's participation at IREX reflects our pursuit of quality and exceptional standards in real estate. With our flagship projects showcased here, especially the Sobha Orbis, we are not simply offering properties, but giving investors the opportunity to invest in pioneering projects that are redefining urban living. Rooted in luxury, innovation, and sustainability, our developments offer not just a place to reside, but a lifestyle to embrace. We welcome investors to join us, as we shape the future of inspiring and elevating living spaces, bringing forth our steadfast commitment to craftsmanship and customer satisfaction."

Apart from the exhibition, a conference will also be organized which will focus on various aspects, prospects & opportunities of real estate and immigration by investment with individual country presentations addressed by real estate developers and immigration experts and lawyers from leading international companies specialized in the field. This conference will focus mainly on the global investment opportunities along with various financial and legal implications associated with investing abroad. A panel on 'Trending Investment Destinations across the Globe' will also be held, with experts from each country talking about their respective projects and programs.

Worldwide, demand for international real estate investments is on a strong growth path over the last few years. The key reasons why HNIs look for international investment is the opportunity to invest abroad and diversify wealth and have access to global investment and operations besides tax benefits and visa-free travel & high rental returns. Investment in a second passport also gives the investors access to career, educational, and lifestyle opportunities on a global scale, for investors and their families.

GREEN Properties will showcase their expertise in real estate and introduce investors to the opportunities presented by the Greek Golden Visa program at IREX 2024 in Mumbai. "As Greece's largest design and construction company of energy-efficient homes at exceptional prices, we are proud of our commitment to sustainability and innovation. With offices in Greece, Cyprus and the USA, our experienced team of architects, engineers, and decorators ensures the delivery of high-quality, green & smart properties tailored to our client's needs," says Christos Davaris, Head of Business Development, Green Properties, Greece.

Lured by multiple benefits, Indian residents are increasingly looking to invest in property outside India & international citizenship through investment opportunities. Further, several international developers offer easy payment plans with low booking amounts as interest rates abroad are considerably lower than the rates prevailing in the Indian market which makes these deals more attractive. Through this show, the Indian investors will be able to identify real estate investment opportunities and gain knowledge to make informed investment decisions.

Matthew Warner BA Dip PVL MRICS, Head of Real Estate at JMJ Group Holding says: "JMJ Group Holding, and our real estate arm JMJ Real Estate, are redefining luxury lifestyle experiences with our latest cutting-edge projects in Lusail, Qatar. All our new projects are in prime water-front locations and benefit from an extraordinary balance of inside and outside spaces, with extensive landscaped terraces and an enviable array of amenities, creating unique communities. We blend all of this with a forward-looking sustainability and technology agenda, delivering tomorrow's luxury today."

The lead sponsors of this show are Sobha Realty, Dubai & United Development Company, Qatar. The other main sponsors of the show include Green Properties, Greece; U.S. Immigration Fund, USA; CMB Regional Centers, USA; EB5 United, USA; JMJ Group Holding, Qatar and myStayinn Luxury, Scotland. Other participants include Citizen Lane, Malta, Germany, Austria; Sidwell Wealth Management, Portugal; Ariane Real Estate, Qatar; Greece Gate Properties, Greece; Start-Up Visa Services, Canada; Invest Citizenship, Portugal and many others.

mySTAYINN Luxury, a company based in Dubai, California & Scotland is showcasing unique real estate options with guaranteed returns at IREX Mumbai. "We offer bespoke investment & citizenship services with fixed guaranteed returns (up to 12%), property sourcing, JV partnerships, due diligence, finance, optimising tax efficiency, VISAs & bank accounts and maximising your ROI with the help of our cutting-edge technology & processes. We also benefit from superb relationships with developers due to our 20+ years of property (residential & commercial) experience, negotiations and local area knowledge," says Pav Masutes, Founder, mySTAYINN Luxury, Scotland.

IREX is organized by GMN Events Pvt. Ltd, which is part of an international media company that represents several media and exhibition brands in the Indian market and organizes road shows and events for its clients. IREX is a unique b2c show with a track record of sixteen successful shows since 2015 in India and UAE.

For further information please visit: www.irexindia.com.

Register to attend IREX 2024, Mumbai via https://www.irexindia.com/visitor/register/.

