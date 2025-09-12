RealX in collaboration with Polygon Labs launches ALTinDialogues as community initiative to simplify understanding of Alternative Investments

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 12: RealX, India's leading fractional ownership platform for real estate, in collaboration with Polygon, one of the leading blockchain network in the world, has launched ALTinDialogues. This is an initiative designed to educate and engage wealth managers, institutional investors, and alternative product creators aimed to foster the ecosystem. The initiative focuses on the rapidly evolving alternative investments ecosystem and its growing opportunities.

The inaugural roundtable session held in Mumbai marks the beginning of a comprehensive multi-city roundtables, with Bengaluru scheduled next. The series addresses the critical knowledge gap in one of the world's fastest-growing investment sectors.

Manish Kumar, Co-founder and CEO of RealX, commented: ""We recognised the fundamental disconnect between wealth managers seeking to understand alternative products and the creators of these innovative investment solutions. Wealth managers need comprehensive insights to make informed recommendations, while alternative product builders require direct access to distribution channels. ALTin Dialogues provides a structured platform where wealth managers can engage with alternative product builders alongside legal experts and tax advisors, who offer essential contextual knowledge. Our vision is for ALTinDialogues to evolve into a safe, collaborative environment that fosters meaningful industry interactions and becomes a self-sustaining community initiative focused on education and awareness. We are also grateful to our partners Polygon Labs and Universal Legal, for collaborating with us in this inaugural leg and supporting the initiative."

The ALTinDialogues format combines high-level strategic discussions with practical implementation insights. Each session features:

- Deep-dive presentations on alternative investment mechanics

- Case studies from successful tokenisation projects

- Regulatory update sessions with legal experts

- Tax implications discussions with specialised advisors

- Networking opportunities between industry stakeholders

- Partnership exploration sessions

The initiative addresses the complexity of modern alternative investments, which now encompass private equity, hedge funds, real estate, commodities, infrastructure, private credit, and emerging digital assets. Each category requires specialized knowledge that traditional wealth management education has not adequately addressed.

"Tokenisation is one of the most powerful trends reshaping global finance, and India has the talent and appetite to lead this movement. What stood out at this dialogue was the openness of wealth managers to understand and engage. At Polygon, we see our role as helping build those bridges that turn potential into real impact," said Rahul Shah, India Head, Polygon Labs.

As private market assets are projected to grow at more than twice the rate of public assets, reaching $60-65 trillion globally by 2032, initiatives like ALTinDialogues become essential infrastructure for industry development.

The Mumbai event, though being a private by-invite one, surprised the organizing team as they saw 3 times more registrations than anticipated. The event saw deep engaging conversational flow across the sessions. This has encouraged the organisers to follow through with continued engagements across formats even after the multi city roundtables are over.

The initiative is being supported by Universal Legal, CNK & Associates, and Amicorp as knowledge partners, who also made presentations on varios aspects pertinent to their areas ensuring that the discussions are enriched with expertise across law, taxation, and compliance.

Apurva Agarwal, Founder, Universal Legal (Knowledge Partner), said, "Tokenisation sits at the intersection of law, technology, and finance. Real World Assets democratise classic wealth structures, making them accessible, transparent, and liquid. ALTinDialogues is the right forum to navigate challenges in process, legal frameworks, and taxation."

Following the Mumbai launch and upcoming Bengaluru session, RealX plans to expand ALTinDialogues to major financial centres across India. The initiative represents RealX's commitment to industry leadership beyond product development, positioning the company as an educational catalyst in the alternative investments ecosystem.

About RealX (https://www.realx.in)

RealX is India's leading fractional ownership platform for real estate and a global pioneer in Real World Assets tokenisation. The company enables direct and secure ownership of property through blockchain tokens, transforming the way real estate investments are accessed and managed. Having successfully completed multiple tokenisation transactions, RealX is establishing tokenised real estate as a standard business practice in India's alternative investment landscape.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor