Reasons You Were Prescribed CBC Test

Complete Blood Count (CBC) is a type of blood test that provides your healthcare provider with essential information about your blood and overall health.

If your doctor has recommended CBC and you're curious about its purpose, then continue reading to learn about the CBC test price, its components and why it's done.

What Does CBC Involve?

CBC is a procedure that involves analysing and assessing different components of your blood, including:

White Blood Cells : WBC combat infections and diseases. There are five main types of white blood cells. A CBC test evaluates the number of white blood cells found in your blood. A separate test, known as CBC with differential, counts the number of different types of these white blood cells.

: WBC combat infections and diseases. There are five main types of white blood cells. A CBC test evaluates the number of white blood cells found in your blood. A separate test, known as CBC with differential, counts the number of different types of these white blood cells. Red Blood Cells : They transport oxygen from the lungs to the body’s tissues.

: They transport oxygen from the lungs to the body’s tissues. Haemoglobin : This protein is present in red blood cells and carries oxygen from your lungs to the body’s tissues.

: This protein is present in red blood cells and carries oxygen from your lungs to the body’s tissues. Platelets : Platelets, also called as thrombocytes, aid in blood clotting to stop bleeding.

: Platelets, also called as thrombocytes, aid in blood clotting to stop bleeding. Hematocrit : It indicates the proportion of blood volume that is composed of red blood cells.

: It indicates the proportion of blood volume that is composed of red blood cells. Mean Corpuscular Volume (MCV): This measurement indicates the average size of red blood cells.

CBC test price can vary, depending on the lab you get it done from and other factors.

Reasons Doctors Prescribe CBC

The objective of CBC is to give your doctor details about the current status of your health. It is a vital medical tool since it uses one sample to analyse the full spectrum of cells present in the blood as well as a few of the characteristics of those cells. Because it provides information about every type of cell in the blood, CBC can provide information related to a wide variety of medical problems. The main uses for CBC include:

Diagnosis: CBC can detect many different abnormalities in the blood that can be linked to distinct medical problems. For this reason, CBC is frequently used as a diagnostic test. In many cases, it can rule out or confirm certain conditions and may be used alongside other tests to arrive at a definitive diagnosis.

Monitoring: CBC can be used to monitor patients who have previously been diagnosed with blood cell disorders. It can help see how a person's condition has responded to treatment and may be used to watch for side effects of some medical treatments.

Screening: Screening refers to testing to find health problems before there are any symptoms. In some cases, a doctor may prescribe CBC as a screening test during routine checkups.

What Does a CBC Test Detect?

A CBC blood test aids healthcare providers in diagnosing a wide array of conditions, disorders, diseases, and infections, including:

Anaemia, which occurs when there is an insufficient number of red blood cells to transport oxygen all through the body

Disorders like thalassemia, agranulocytosis, and sickle cell anaemia

Bone marrow disorders, like myelodysplastic syndromes

Infections or other issues leading to abnormally low or high white blood cell count

Side effects resulting from chemotherapy and certain prescription medications

Various types of cancer, such as lymphoma and leukaemia

Deficiencies in vitamins and minerals

When is CBC ordered?

Your doctor may recommend CBC as part of your routine checkup or if you experience unexplained symptoms such as:

Bruising or bleeding

Fever, vomiting and nausea

Fatigue, weakness or dizziness

Joint pain

Inflammation (irritation and swelling) anywhere in the body

Issues with blood pressure or heart rate

Healthcare providers utilise complete blood count information to manage diseases and promote overall health. By analysing a single blood sample, CBC can screen for numerous disorders, infections and conditions. Detecting conditions early, often before symptoms arise, enables prompt initiation of treatment. Therefore, CBC plays an essential role in helping you maintain optimal health.

