Reborn: Zoya's solitaire collection unveiled through cinematic mastery

New Delhi [India], February 6: Zoya, from the House of Tata, proudly unveils Reborn, a transcendent multimedia campaign film, created in collaboration with Wieden+Kennedy India. Directed by the acclaimed Laurence Dunmore, known for his luxury storytelling and work with Johnny Depp, with Wieden+Kennedy India as the agency, led by Yogesh Rijhwani, ECD, the film eloquently portrays the essence of a woman fully alive in her own narrative. In conjunction with the launch of Reborn, Zoya introduces its new logo, marking a fresh chapter in the brand's storied legacy.

About the Film: Reborn beautifully captures the essence of a woman's journey of finding her feminine self. It celebrates the profound moment when a woman fully comes into her own, embracing her true essence. This journey of awakening is the heart of the film, where she is rebornnot just for the world, but for herself.

At the core of this story is Zoya's commitment to creating timeless, meaningful pieces of wearable art. Each creation is more than just an adornmentit's a talisman of her elemental feminine. Every piece reflects this deep, personal journey, designed to accompany and celebrate her journey of coming into her own.

"Our journey together was a creative collaboration to find and craft the essence of Zoya as a brand and lifestyle, embracing the idea of a woman seeking a reconnection with her inner creativity and the dreams and passions that inspire her rebirth." says, Laurence Dunmore, the master filmmaker.

"Unlike other solitaires, the Zoya solitaire isn't an outward marker, adds Yogesh Rijhwani, ECD at W+K India. "That insight shaped our creative journey. It's about a woman coming alive as she finds her true, inner self."

About the Solitaire Collection: The Reborn collection heralds in a new era for the atelier, with the introduction of the innovative the Eterna Cut™ and a new logo. The Eterna Cut™, a masterfully crafted star-shaped facet, transforms each piece into wearable art and a timeless treasure. The new logo symbolizes creation, rebirth, and vitality. At its core, the Reborn collection is an ode to shedding the inessential and focusing on what truly mattersthe purity and meaning of the solitaire itself.

This sentiment is reflected in every elementthe solitaire, the logo, and the collectionwhere Zoya's muse is a woman whose jewellery mirrors her soul, celebrating the beauty and depth of her unique journey.

"At Zoya, we understand that a solitaire is far more than a symbolit is a personal treasure, a reflection of the Zoya woman's journey. Like her, the unmatched brilliance of our solitaires truly shines with each piece designed to capture her essence. Crafted with exceptional artistry, the Eterna Cut™ Zoya solitaire radiates captivating fire and scintillation, reflecting her soul, a reminder of her inner brilliance." Ajoy Chawla, CEO of Jewellery Division, Titan

About Zoya: Zoya is the epitome of fine luxury jewellery for the modern sophisticate. As the House of Tata's premier diamond atelier, it is known for its exceptional craftsmanship, unique designs, and timeless artistry. Every piece is a work of wearable art, thoughtfully created to reflect the journey of the Zoya woman toward her truest selfthe ultimate destination of being alive.

As it celebrates its 15th anniversary, Zoya continues to redefine the luxury jewellery experience in India. With twelve exclusive boutiques across Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Pune, and Hyderabad, along with Zoya galleries in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Chennai, and Chandigarh, Zoya showcases luxury at its finest. Zoya now further elevates its personalized service by offering video-assisted jewellery consultations and home trials.

