Reckitt & PATH-CHRI Announce Winners of Dettol Banega Swasth India-Maternal & Child Health Tech Accelerator, Supporting India's Viksit Bharat @2047

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], October 8: Reckitt, a global leader in consumer health and hygiene, along with PATH-CHRI, has announced the three winning innovations of the Dettol Banega Swasth India - Maternal and Child Health Tech Accelerator. This announcement marks the culmination of the accelerator's journey to spotlight homegrown solutions designed to reimagine healthcare during the critical first 1,000 days of life. After a highly competitive and thorough selection process, 21 promising innovations were shortlisted from a diverse pool of entries submitted from across India, each addressing key challenges associated with early childhood development during the first 1,000 days.

After thorough evaluation based on effectiveness, scalability, usability, and cost-efficiency, three outstanding innovators were selected as winners to lead the way in transforming healthcare access and quality. The winning innovations were recognized on 2nd October 2025, at the launch of Dettol Banega Swasth India Season 12 by esteemed dignitaries including Rahul Kanwal, CEO & Editor-in-Chief, NDTV; Ravi Bhatnagar, Communications and Corporate Affairs Director, South Asia, MENARP and Africa, Reckitt; Neeraj Jain, Director, Growth Operations - Asia, Middle East and Europe, PATH; Mohammed Asif, Executive Director, Plan International (India Chapter); Kanika Kalra, Regional Marketing Director, Health, Reckitt - South Asia; and Gautam Rishi, Marketing Director, Hygiene, Reckitt - South Asia, marking a significant milestone in advancing India's maternal and child health agenda.

Winners of the Dettol Banega Swasth India - Maternal and Child Health Tech Accelerator:

1. SaveMom AI's AlloTricorder - Advanced wearable technology to provide continuous monitoring, AI - driven insights and secure healthcare connectivity across the first 1000 days. The innovation has been recognized as a Harvard Business School case study, featured by World Health Organization and Google

2. Brainytots Neuroscience Based Toys for Infant Development - Safe, eco-friendly toys and step-by-step caregiver guides, turning play into preventive healthcare. Featured in Corporate Tycoons Magazine as a leading early childhood development startup.

3. Bempu Kangasling Support - Ergonomic sling designed for babies supporting extended skin-to-skin contact. Recognized in TIME Magazine as one of the Top Inventions of 2017.

Together, these solutions aim to empower caregivers and frontline workers while strengthening health systems to deliver better outcomes for mothers and children across resource-limited settings.

Ravi Bhatnagar, Communications and Corporate Affairs Director, South Asia, MENARP and Africa, Reckitt, said, "The three winning solutions are a testament to India's spirit of innovation and its ability to deliver impact at the last mile. At Reckitt, our purpose has always been to protect, heal, and nurture in pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. Through the Dettol Banega Swasth India - Maternal & Child Health Tech accelerator, we are proud to support innovations that not only address critical gaps in maternal and child health but also hold the potential to transform lives across underserved communities. By empowering caregivers, and health systems, and by strengthening aspirational blocks with these winning innovations, we are helping build a stronger foundation for India's journey towards Viksit Bharat @2047."

Neeraj Jain, Director, Growth Operations - Asia, Middle East and Europe, PATH, added, "These winners reflect what happens when innovation meets opportunity. At PATH-CHRI, we believe that solutions like Baby Warmth Bundle, Brainy Tots, and SaveMom embody the future of maternal and child health accessible, scalable, and deeply rooted in local realities. By connecting innovators with systems and communities, we are creating a pathway for these solutions to reach the families who need them most. This is about ensuring every mother and child, regardless of where they live, has an equal chance to survive and thrive."

The accelerator was designed to address critical gaps in maternal and child healthcare in India, particularly in underserved and resource-limited communities. Over the course of the program, innovators were challenged to develop solutions that are not only scalable but also practical for real-world implementation. By focusing on the first 1,000 days, a period that has a profound impact on long-term health and development, the program sought to identify interventions that can prevent morbidity, improve nutrition, enhance caregiver engagement, and strengthen frontline health services. The winners were selected from a competitive pool of innovators who demonstrated both technological excellence and potential for social impact, reflecting the program's dual focus on innovation and measurable outcomes.

The winners will now move into implementation with on-ground partners, including Plan International (India chapter), to test, adapt, and scale their solutions in underserved communities. This reinforces the commitment of Reckitt to create an ecosystem where health and hygiene are not a privilege but a right accessible, affordable, and sustainable for all.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor