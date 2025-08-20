Recognition For Yes Officer Marks Shift In Digital Education Landscape

PNN

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], August 20: India's edtech sector continues to see rapid growth, with digital platforms playing an increasing role in competitive exam preparation. At the recently concluded Indian Education Awards 2025, Yes Officer was recognised as the "Best Mobile Learning Application of the Year," while its co-founder received the Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Memorial Award - Online Teaching Excellence Award of the Year 2025. The recognition highlights the growing impact of independent learning platforms in reaching aspirants beyond traditional coaching centres.

Ankush Lamba began his work in 2017 with a YouTube channel, Banking Chronicle, aimed at simplifying reasoning and data interpretation for aspirants preparing for banking examinations. The channel, which started with limited resources, has grown into a subscriber base of over 8.5 lakh learners by 2025.

His approach has been noted for combining problem-solving methods with practical examples. Several of his techniques, such as the "Gate Concept" and "Doormat Concept," have become widely referenced among aspirants. According to available data, more than 50,000 students have secured jobs in the banking sector with his guidance.

Before moving into the education space full-time, Ankush Lamba worked as an Assistant Manager with Chhattisgarh Rajya Gramin Bank. In 2018, he resigned from this post to focus entirely on teaching. His decision reflects a wider trend of professionals leaving conventional roles to participate in India's growing edtech landscape.

The expansion of his efforts led to the launch of Yes Officer, a platform designed to provide structured courses for prelims and mains examinations. The venture integrates subject-specific modules, test preparation strategies, and mentorship support.

In 2025, Yes Officer was named the "Best Mobile Learning Application of the Year" at the Indian Education Awards, recognising its contribution to accessible and affordable digital learning.

Speaking after the recognition, Ankush Lamba said, "The aim has always been to create tools that simplify preparation and make resources available at scale. Awards help validate the effort, but the impact on students is what drives the work forward."

Alongside his work with Yes Officer, Ankush Lamba has also engaged with wider audiences through public talks. He has delivered sessions at TEDx and JoshTalks, addressing themes such as perseverance, decision-making, and adapting to change.

Observers in the education sector note that his story illustrates how individual educators are shaping the digital learning ecosystem in India. They argue that platforms like YouTube and independent edtech startups are increasingly complementing traditional coaching centres by reaching aspirants in smaller towns and rural areas.

Industry reports suggest that India's test preparation market, valued at several billion dollars, has seen a major shift towards online models, especially after 2020. While large edtech firms dominate headlines, smaller ventures led by individual educators continue to play a significant role in offering affordable alternatives.

Ankush Lamba's recognition with the Online Teaching Excellence Award highlights the growing acceptance of such contributions. Analysts point out that awards of this nature not only validate individual educators but also highlight the credibility of independent platforms in a highly competitive market.

At the same time, challenges remain. Online education in India often faces concerns around commercialization, content quality, and student engagement. With a large subscriber base, an expanding edtech platform, and national recognition, Ankush Lamba's work demonstrates how digital-first approaches are reshaping exam preparation.

As of 2025, he continues to develop new learning models and expand course offerings. His focus, he says, remains on student outcomes: "When students share that they have secured jobs, it reinforces the belief that education should remain centred on results rather than numbers."

From a regional banker to a recognised name in the education sector, Ankush Lamba's journey reflects the changing landscape of competitive exam preparation in India. His awards and platform milestones are seen as part of the larger evolution of digital learning in the country.

