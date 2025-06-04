Reconnecting with Nature on World Environment Day A Sanatan Perspective by Dr Tejas Mojidra
Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 4: This World Environment Day, let us revisit the timeless wisdom of our Sanatan Sanskriti, which teaches us that Nature is not just a resource, but a divine partner in our journey of life.
In our tradition:
* Air is Vayu Devata
* Water is Jal Devata
* Rivers are revered as mothers
* Earth is our Bhumi Mata
* Trees are part of our daily puja
* Animals are sacred as vahanas (divine vehicles)
* Mountains are worshipped
And seasonal festivals keep us aligned with natural cycles
This wasn't just cultureit was a conscious environmental lifestyle.
Where Did We Go Wrong?
In chasing modern comfort, we began treating Nature as a commodity, not a companion.
Forests vanished, rivers polluted, and climates grew unstable.
Result?
* Climate Change
* Global Warming
* Air & Water Scarcity
* Biodiversity Loss
The Way Forward: Fusion of Ancient Wisdom + Modern Science
As someone working on Sarasvati River research with retired ISRO scientists, I believe revival is possibleby combining:
* Traditional ecological knowledge
* Scientific methods like satellite imagery, hydrology, and eco-restoration
* Policy changes rooted in dharma and sustainability
Let's Unite to Restore Balance
Real change demands collective effort. We must involve:
* Industrialists - adopt sustainable practices
* Students & Educators - nurture eco-awareness
* Politicians & Planners - integrate ancient wisdom into development
* Citizens - embrace lifestyle changes
We don't need to choose between tradition and progresswe must blend them.
Be the Ancestor Future Generations Will Thank
Let's take responsibility. Let's act with a dharmic mind and scientific heart.
The Earth remembers.
Let us be remembered for the good we did.
Dr. Tejas Mojidra
Vastu Consultant | Architecture
