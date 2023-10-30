Record-Breaking Garba Event at Rajkot Featuring Bollywood Singer Parthiv Gohil Celebrates the Song 'Maadi' by PM Narendra Modi on Sharad Poonam

PNN

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], October 30: In a spectacular display of culture, unity, and record-breaking attendance, the Sharad Poonam Garba event held in Rajkot, Gujarat, set a remarkable milestone in the world of music and dance. The event witnessed an extraordinary gathering of 1.21 lakh enthusiastic participants, earning it recognition by 'Indian Traditional Book of Records,' 'World Books of Records,' and 'World Records India.'

The crowning jewel of this evening was the live performance of the enchanting Garba song 'Maadi,' penned by none other than India's beloved Prime Minister, Narendrabhai Modi. The electrifying atmosphere was further enhanced by the stirring performance delivered by renowned Bollywood singer Parthiv Gohil and his team, featuring 35 talented artists.

The event drew distinguished dignitaries, including Gujarat BJP Chief CR Patil, Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi, local Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha members, former Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, former Governor Vajubhai Vala, the city Mayor, and other esteemed party office bearers. The presence of these influential figures added prestige to the celebration.

This record-breaking gathering stands as a testament to the power of music, dance, and unity in India, especially during the joyous festival of Sharad Poonam. The extraordinary feat of having 1.21 lakh attendees under one vibrant roof will forever be etched in history as a testament to India's cultural richness.

The Sharad Poonam Garba event in Rajkot, Gujarat, celebrated the Garba song 'Maadi,' written by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and featured a breathtaking live performance by Bollywood singer Parthiv Gohil and his talented team. The event's record-breaking attendance of 1.21 lakh participants has been recognized by 'Indian Traditional Book of Records,' 'World Books of Records,' and 'World Records India,' cementing its place in history.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor