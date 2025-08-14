Record-breaking Response: Vile Parle’s Luxury Residential Project by Atharv Lifestyle sold out in a Flash

Atharv Om Chandra Milan, a luxury residential project by Atharv Lifestyle, has achieved a swift sell-out, with all 44 units booked within just three months of its launch. Located in the coveted neighbourhood of Vile Parle East, the project is setting new benchmarks for upscale living in Mumbai's suburban real estate market.

Set on Mahatma Gandhi Road, right beside the prime Jain Derasar, the development features two elegant G+8 and G+9 towers housing exclusive 3, 4, 5 and 6 BHK residences. Spread across a 1,752 sq. m. plot, Atharv Om Chandra Milan offers a low-density layout that ensures privacy and tranquility, a rare find in a densely populated region like Mumbai Suburbs.

The project’s pricing reflects its premium positioning. Homes ranging from 1,000 to 4,500 sq ft have seen prices reach as high as ₹54,000 per square foot, highlighting the area's surging demand for luxury housing. The locality has been witnessing steady appreciation, with some reports noting annual growth of 8–12% in recent years—underscoring its appeal to both homebuyers and investors.

The project enjoys strong locational advantages, with premier schools like Jamnabai Narsee, Mithibai College of Arts and NMIMS University, as well as renowned hospitals such as Nanavati and Criticare, all in close proximity. Residents also benefit from easy access to Juhu through Vinayak Gore Flyover, Western Express Highway, Vile Parle railway station, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, enabling seamless connectivity across the city.

Amenities at Atharv Om Chandra Milan are curated for modern family living. These include a fully equipped gymnasium, Multipurpose hall, sports court, indoor game room, podium garden, terrace garden and more, catering to both recreation and relaxation. Enhanced with round-the-clock security, CCTV surveillance, and reserved parking, the project delivers a complete lifestyle experience.

Construction is already progressing well ahead of the RERA schedule, with handover expected before the December 2026 deadline. Atharv Lifestyle has raised the bar by deploying MIVAN technology—even for a boutique-scale project with just nine floors—ensuring superior build quality, structural precision, and faster execution. This early progress, along with Atharv Lifestyle's reputation for timely delivery, has further boosted buyer confidence.

The robust performance of Atharv Om Chandra Milan also mirrors broader trends across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). In the first half of 2025, the MMR region clocked ₹82,800 crore in sales, recording a 9% increase in sales value. This growth was driven by the sale of 75,000 units and a notable 16% rise in the average ticket size. Interestingly, the share of ultra-premium homes priced above ₹3.5 crore in the MMR rose from 29% to 34%, indicating a growing appetite for high-end real estate in the city, according to a report by CREDAI-CRE.

Founded in 2013, Atharv Lifestyle is dominating the Vile Parle East real estate market. With more than 16 completed and ongoing projects, a track record of timely delivery, and over 1,000 happy families, the brand has earned a reputation for quality and reliability. Atharv Om Chandra Milan is yet another milestone in its growing legacy of excellence.

In a city full of towering developments, Atharv Om Chandra Milan stands apart with its intimate scale, intentional design, and elegant living spaces—setting a new standard for residential luxury in suburban Mumbai.

