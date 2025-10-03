Record Rs 4.75 lakh crore of sales expected during festivals, driven by Swadeshi products: CAIT

New Delhi [India], October 3 : With the onset of the festival season, Indian traders are expecting record-breaking business. According to the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), Diwali sales this year are projected to surpass an all-time high of Rs 4.75 lakh crore, driven by the growing preference for Indian-made goods.

Addressing a press conference in the capital, CAIT Secretary General and MP from Chandni Chowk, Praveen Khandelwal, said the organisation's survey across 35 cities has revealed strong festive sentiments among consumers and traders. "This Diwali will be celebrated as Apni Diwali, Bharatiya Diwali under CAIT's campaign Bhartiya Saaman - Hamara Swabhiman," he said, attributing the growth to two key factors, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for "Vocal for Local - Local for Global" and the recent reduction in GST rates.

According to CAIT, over the past four years, festive sales have seen consistent growth, rising from Rs 1.25 lakh crore in 2021 to Rs 4.25 lakh crore in 2024, and this year's projection is Rs 4.75 lakh crore. In Delhi alone, festive sales are expected to touch Rs 75,000 crore.

An exhibition of Swadeshi products made by women entrepreneurs was also organised at the press conference, showcasing a wide range of high-quality, competitively priced Indian goods.

The festive calendar spans Navratri through Diwali and extends to Chhath Puja and Tulsi Vivah, with traders across the country pledging to promote Indian-made goods at every step.

CAIT says Chinese products have almost disappeared from Indian markets. Since the Galwan Valley clash in 2020, traders and consumers have increasingly boycotted Chinese items. This Diwali, importers have reportedly stopped bringing festival-related goods from China altogether.

Categories leading the Swadeshi push include clay lamps, idols, handicrafts, puja essentials, home decor, garments, electronics, automobiles, toys, sweets, kitchenware, furniture, and FMCG items. Consumers are showing interest and buying these swadeshi products.

