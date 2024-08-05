Recorders and Medicare Systems Pvt. Ltd. (RMS) launched HFX5 the state of the art X-ray Machine

VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 5: Recorders and Medicare Systems Pvt. Ltd. (RMS) a biomedical technology company providing affordable healthcare solutions to many healthcare providers in India and across the globe. RMS markets its products to hospitals, individual healthcare providers, independent clinics and laboratories, nursing homes, ambulances, extended care facilities and all others.

In a ground breaking announcement at the Medicall Expo RMS has introduced their latest advancement in medical imaging technology: The HFX5 under the brand of RADX. This state-of-the-art X-ray machine promises to revolutionize diagnostic procedures with its advanced features and cutting-edge technology.

The unveiling took place at Medicall Expo, Chennai Trade Centre, Chennai during a high-profile session led by Dr. R. Emmanuel, MD, Radiologist at Bharath Scans. The event drew an audience of medical professionals, industry experts witness the next step forward by RMS in diagnostic imaging.

HFX 5 mobile X-ray is based on high frequency and high voltage X-ray generator, which ensure superior image quality, with low skin dose to protect the patient effectively. HF generator is found to be approximately two times more efficient, has better reproducibility and produces sharper, better quality images than line frequency x-rays as they use the frequency-inverter-rectifier technology, to produce near constant potential,

HFX5 is a mobile x ray which is very much beneficial to move from one room or floor to the other in a hospital to serve the multipurpose utility radiographical imaging machine and can be upgradable with any DR flat panel to obtain digital images. HFX5 has the capability to produce images upto 100mA, 110kV by using 40KHz power generator. This state of art X-ray machine promises to revolutionize diagnostic procedures with its advanced features and cutting-edge technology.

Recorders and Medicare Systems (RMS) was founded in the year 1975. That was the time we laid the foundation for the electrophysiology industry in India. Ever since we have remained the cornerstone of this industry in the country, leading change and product innovation through intensive indigenous research and development.

RMS has three world-class manufacturing facilities at Panchkula (near Chandigarh), with a purpose to cater the global and domestic market needs. Manufacturer of diagnostic imaging equipment and healthcare devices aims to work towards enhancing healthcare standards follow the stringent standards, guidelines of global and Indian standards. The company specializes in EEG, EMG, ECG, Spirometer, health kiosk, high-frequency x-ray imaging systems, critical care devices, biochemistry analyser, Audiometer, which are designed and produced at its certified facilities in India, thereby providing cost-effective patient care to rural populations worldwide, as well as to hospitals and clinics.

