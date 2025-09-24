Recruiters Flag Concerns Over Parents Negotiating Salaries for Gen Z Candidates

Over 75% of Gen Z job seekers prefer giving job interviews with their parents sitting right next to them, revealed a study from Resume Templates. The scene at the interview room is quite surprising for many employers, as some parents just sit there for moral support while others handle salary negotiations. The study states that 8 in 10 Gen Z employees said their parents communicated directly with their manager about conflicts, promotions, or workload. But is tagging parents along for job interviews or letting them speak with managers for getting a salary hike or promotion the right thing to do? Does parental involvement act as support or as an interference in career-building?

A recent college pass-out, Tisha Chhabria, told Lokmat Times, “I see parental involvement as support in my career journey. They have experience and knowledge that can really help me make better decisions. They also guide me when I'm unsure about what steps to take next, giving me a clearer roadmap for the future. While the independence to grow on your own, make decisions, take risks, and learn from your mistakes is very important, family involvement to a certain extent does provide a sense of security and emotional support. However, the ideal scenario would be a balanced environment, one where you're free to explore, experiment, and find your own path, but still have the comfort of knowing support is there if you need it.” Job seekers think parental involvement is positive and could help them build a great future. But do hiring managers or recruiters doubt the independence of Gen Z candidates if parents are involved at the early stage of their career?

Head of HR of a private company, Sudhir Mateti, told Lokmat Times, “We don’t encourage parents to negotiate salaries on behalf of candidates. This is not only an incorrect practice but also undermines the individual’s abilities. Candidates should be educated, skilled, and capable of representing themselves in negotiations. Parents may be a strong support system in shaping their child into the best version of themselves, but salary negotiation is a professional discussion that should remain between the candidate and the employer.”

Agreeing with Sudhir Mateti, Ambrish Kanungo, HR Head of another private firm, told Lokmat Times, “Recruiters usually view parental intervention during interviews or wage negotiation as extremely unprofessional. The actions, in this case, may indicate that an applicant is not confident, does not possess autonomy, or lacks the judgment ability expected for a professional position. Such intervention tends to deflect the focus away from the applicant's qualifications towards the alleged inability to work independently.”

If hiring managers believe that involving parents is unprofessional and doubt the candidate’s decision-making skills, the company owners believe that involving parents reminds us that employment is a family decision for many households, as today’s Gen Z jobseeker is tomorrow’s breadwinner of the family.

Speaking with Lokmat Times, the CEO of a private firm, Krishna Khandelwal, said, “I don’t see it as a challenge to independence; I see it as a signal of trust. For many Gen Z candidates, parents are not just moral supporters but career stakeholders. They want reassurance about stability, growth, and fairness. If a candidate feels more confident because their parent is engaged, that’s actually a positive. It means the family sees the opportunity as credible. The responsibility is on us, as founders and employers, to create processes and communication that earn that trust. Independence doesn’t disappear; it grows stronger when candidates know their families are aligned with their choices.”

CEO & Co-Founder of another private firm, Nilesh Dunggarwal, told Lokmat Times, “I don’t see it as a threat to independence but as a reminder that employment is a family decision in many households. At a startup, ownership is built on how the candidate works once they join, not who accompanied them to the interview. If the intent is right, independence will follow naturally.”

Founder of another private firm, Lokesh Nigam, told Lokmat Times, “When young candidates bring parents into interviews, it shows how much they value reassurance at turning points. I don’t see this as a threat to independence but as a signal that we must help them build self-trust. As I often say, trust is the biggest factor in intelligence. Startups thrive on ownership, and our role as leaders is to guide Gen Z towards trusting their judgment - asking sharper questions, negotiating with clarity, and confidently owning their choices.”

In conclusion, parental involvement in Gen Z’s career journey is shaping up as both a source of reassurance and a subject of debate. While young job seekers see it as valuable guidance and emotional support, many recruiters argue it undermines confidence and autonomy in professional spaces. On the other hand, several business leaders view it as a reflection of family-centered decision-making, where trust and reassurance are as important as skills and qualifications. Ultimately, the balance lies in allowing parents to be silent supporters while empowering candidates to take ownership of their professional choices, ensuring independence grows alongside support.