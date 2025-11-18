Recruitment drive in Himachal Pradesh to hire delivery riders for UAE

Shimla, Nov 18 In a bid to employ the youth and residents of Himachal Pradesh, a special drive has begun in the state under which the candidates willing to work abroad, particularly in the Gulf, are being selected and shortlisted for their appointment as delivery riders with a fixed remuneration.

The initiative has begun at the behest of the Himachal Pradesh government.

The Himachal Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation Limited (HPSEDC), a state government undertaking, has initiated the recruitment process for delivery rider positions in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This recruitment is being conducted through the JSDC Group of Companies for Noon Food LLC, which will involve grocery and food delivery services.

According to the recruitment, selected candidates will receive a total monthly salary of AED 2,500, plus commission and tips, which is approximately Rs 70,000 to Rs 100,000 in Indian currency.

Candidates will be required to perform 10 hours of work per day and work six days a week.

Sharing the details about recruitment and fixed remuneration, the District Employment Officer (Chamba), Arvind Singh Chauhan, stated that this initiative by HPSEDC provides a great opportunity for youth to access high-paying employment abroad through safe and reliable means.

"The Himachal government is offering a great opportunity for youth seeking jobs abroad. Selected candidates for delivery rider positions in the UAE will receive a fixed salary of around 2,500 AED along with commissions and tips," he added, while urging the interested candidates to take advantage of the opportunity.

Eligibility and Requirements:

Minimum Qualification: 10th pass, with basic English knowledge

Experience: Both freshers and experienced candidates can apply

Age Limit: 20 to 37 years

Only male candidates are eligible

What’s acceptable and what’s not

According to the details shared by HPSEDC, the following conditions are mandatory for the opportunity:

Visible tattoos on the face and neck are not accepted

Candidates with colour blindness are not accepted

A clean-shaven appearance is required, although turbaned candidates are acceptable

Wearing a helmet is mandatory

An Indian driving license is required (a UAE license will be available upon joining)

