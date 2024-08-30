Recycling Dreams: Tetra Pak Builds Tomorrow's Classrooms from Today's Waste

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 30: The students of Rajarshi Shahu Nagar Municipal School in Mahim east, Mumbai, were met with a delightful surprise this morning - brand-new desks, crafted from recycled materials, waiting for them. These desks are more than just pieces of furniture; they are powerful symbols of hope, sustainability, and the collective spirit of a community committed to making a difference. For the primary school children who will use these desks, they represent a brighter, more empowered future, where learning takes place in an environment that values both education and the planet.

This meaningful donation is part of the Go Green with Tetra Pak program, launched in 2010 by Tetra Pak in partnership with Reliance Retail, and executed on ground by RUR Greenlife. The program is an ambitious and impactful initiative aimed at collecting over one million used Tetra Pak cartons every year and transforming them into furniture for lesser privileged schools. The latest donation to Rajarshi Shahu Nagar Municipal School follows previous contributions to Pune Vidyarthi Griha in Nerul, Navi Mumbai, and Mahim Police Colony School, and many others, amplifying the program's reach and impact on both education and environmental sustainability. Since the beginning of the program, over 800 desks and 100,000 other recycled items have been donated to the community.

Cassio Simoes, Managing Director, Tetra Pak South Asia, reflected on the initiative, stating, "Every classroom we create is a step towards a future where education and sustainability go hand in hand. For over 14 years, this mission has driven us to make tangible impact in the communities we serve. The journey has been a collective effort, powered by our partners and the incredible people of Mumbai, whose dedication to recycling inspires us all. Together, we are not just building classrooms; we are nurturing a generation that will carry forward the values of sustainability and responsibility."

Rajendra Kamath, CFO at Reliance retail, Grocery business, emphasized the importance of collaboration, saying, "Our partnership with Tetra Pak and RUR Greenlife on the Go Green with Tetra Pak initiative is a shining example of what we can achieve when we come together with a shared vision. Since 2010, we've been committed to raising social awareness and driving sustainability, and today's donation is evidence to the lasting change we can create together."

Manpriti Kaur Anand, Principal of Shahu Nagar Municipal School, expressed heartfelt gratitude, saying, "Education is about more than just academics; it's about instilling values that shape the future. These recycled desks are a powerful reminder that we can teach our students the importance of sustainability from an early age. We are deeply honored to receive this thoughtful gift and grateful to all the partners who made it possible."

Monisha Narke, CEO of RUR Greenlife, added, "This initiative demonstrates the incredible impact of long-term collaboration. We are proud to lead efforts that raise recycling awareness and drive positive change for both the environment and education."

Tetra Pak cartons, made primarily from paper, are recyclable. Over the past 20 years, Tetra Pak has established a robust recycling ecosystem, partnering with local governments, NGOs, brands, academia, and consumers to enhance recycling efforts across India. Through initiatives like Go Green with Tetra Pak, the company continues to prove that sustainability and social responsibility are not just corporate goalsthey are commitments to building a better future for all.

