Red Chief expands into the Sports Shoes category with a focus on fashion and lifestyle range

New Delhi [India], August 5: Red Chief, the renowned premium leather footwear brand, is thrilled to announce its entry into the dynamic fashion and lifestyle range with the launch of Red Chief Sports Shoes. Building on its legacy of providing high-quality, genuine leather footwear for men, Red Chief is now addressing the growing demand for stylish and comfortable Sports Shoes. This new category caters to the youth who values style, performance, and comfort for all day long.

Mr. Manoj Gyanchandani, Managing Director of Leayan Global Pvt. Ltd., says, "We observed market need for Sports Shoes that don't compromise on style, comfort, and performance, so to address this gap, we are introducing a range with a compelling combination of these. Our Sports Shoes range comprises Running, Walking, Hiking, Training shoes, and Lifestyle Sneakers. To begin with, our focus is on Men, and over a period of time, we will launch for women too. Red Chief promises to offer uniqueness in the designs offered in this Sports Shoes category, and it will not be your ordinary shoes offered by every other brand. We are confident that this new category will attract youth and people from all walks of life, extending our existing offerings and solidifying Red Chief's position as a leading footwear brand."

Red Chief Sports Shoes are engineered to deliver an international-quality experience and feature cutting-edge technologies to ensure superior cushioning, comfort, and traction, empowering wearers to perform at their peak while looking their best all day long. The overall collection showcases Red Chief's commitment to innovation, with designs that reflect current fashion trends while maintaining the brand's signature quality and craftsmanship. Whether it's exploring the city streets, hitting the gym, or simply enjoying an active lifestyle, Red Chief Sports offers a shoe for every occasion.

Red Chief has a robust presence in the Indian market, reaching consumers through over 3,000+ MBOs, leading online marketplaces such as Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Ajio, and Tata Cliq, and over 180 +Brand Exclusive Stores besides its own E e-commerce website. This extensive network provides a strong foundation for the brand's expansion into this vibrant Sports Shoes category.

The launch of Red Chief Sports Shoes represents a new chapter for the brand, diversifying its portfolio and appealing to a broader audience. While venturing into this exciting new category, Red Chief remains dedicated to its core values of quality, craftsmanship, and innovation.

