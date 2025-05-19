Red Chief Presents a Unique Summer Collection at Times Fashion Week 2025

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 19: Red Chief, a well-established and trusted brand known for its footwear and steadily growing apparel line, introduced its latest summer collection at the Times Fashion Week 2025 at the Hyatt Regency in Delhi. The fashion line introduced three different themes, including Holiday Casual, Summer Neutral, and Renewed Heritage, which reflect a unique mood of the season.

The summer range includes a variety of wardrobe essentials designed for versatility and seasonal relevance. This offers a distinct collection of chinos, denims, shirts, t-shirts, sports shoes and a selection of both formal and casual shoes. The pieces are designed to suit the evolving preferences of modern Indian people who value practicality and style in their everyday choices.

Mr Rahul Sharma, Senior General Manager, Marketing at Red Chief, said, "This collection is about more than just style, it is an expression of how Indians are dressing today, blending identity, comfort and confidence. Through each theme, we have tried to capture not just the colors and fabrics of summer, but also the moods that define the season. Times Fashion Week is a great opportunity to bring the story to life on the runway. We are proud to be part of a platform that celebrates design, voice, and originality."

Red Chief's integrated approach to fashion allows it to create collections that balance timeless style with seasonal relevance. With a focus on evolving tastes and contemporary silhouettes, the brand delivers pieces that resonate with modern consumers who value both comfort and confident self-expression.

The show by Red Chief attracted influencers and key voices in the fashion industry. Red Chief's presence at the event underscores its growing design focus and ambition to expand meaningfully in the lifestyle and apparel space after its establishment in the footwear landscape.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor