Red FM Announced RJ Purab as the New Voice of Delhi's Morning No. 1 Show

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], August 14: India's leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM, recently announced the launch of RJ Purab as the new host of Red FM Delhi's Morning No. 1 Show, which began on August 12th, 2024.

The launch campaign "Purab Palat Dega" had local initiatives at the forefront resonating with Delhities! Launch Video - www.instagram.com/p/C-mPO7kJjgl/

RJ Purab, known for his ingenious antics and infectious wit, had already built a reputation for his unique style of entertainment. His cheeky demeanor, coupled with his talent, set the stage for a fresh and dynamic approach to radio entertainment. Much like his renowned car fooling videos, RJ Purab took the helm of the Morning No. 1 show with the energy and creativity that fans had come to expect.

The grand launch of RJ Purab was spearheaded by a comprehensive campaign called 'Purab Palat Dega.' This campaign resonated deeply with Delhiites, generating anticipation and excitement across digital and on-air platforms. The essence of "Purab Palat Dega" permeated the show's content, bringing engaging and impactful local initiatives to the forefront. One of the campaign's highlights was the renovation of a damaged park, a project that successfully encouraged kids to return to outdoor activities and revitalized community spaces, like doodling over potholes to bring the authority's attention.

Speaking on the announcement, Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, of RED FM, and Magic FM, said, "Radio has had the uncanny ability to build a personal connection while being tucked away in the studios. This connection is rightly spearheaded by the voice of the show, the brand custodians leading the show from the front. This is why, we are overjoyed to welcome RJ Purab to the Red FM Delhi family. His unparalleled entertainment skills and ability to connect with listeners are going to set a new precedence in radio programming. We hope for your continued love and support for our newest member as you have given us always."

Red FM stands out as India's largest radio channel and one of the biggest entertainment networks. We are hyper-local, hyper vocal, and with our brand philosophy and attitude 'Bajaate Raho!' We are at the core of millennials' hearts. By leveraging our two-decades-old legacy and expertise, we sow the seeds of a 'larger than life experience'. We thrive on the emotional connection with the listeners and audience fashioned through a massive footprint of 69 radio stations nationwide. We create original podcasts, digital shows, and on-ground events, feature independent music, make 360-degree noise, and speak the truth. As the 'station of expression,' Red FM boasts over 663 award-winning campaigns including BEST BRAND, BEST FM STATION, and BEST RJs.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor