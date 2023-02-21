Red FM announces Meme Machao, the hunt for India's biggest meme master

93.5 Red FM, India's leading private radio and entertainment network announced its new campaign, Meme Machao. The contest will begin on 20th February to hunt India's biggest meme star.

Red FM's Meme Machao will run in 12 cities of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Kolkata. The campaign will run in four phases and the esteemed jury will judge the shortlisted contestants from every region. The meme mentors/jury includes India's top meme owners like Suril Jain of Trolls Official, Neel Shah of Log Kya Sochenge, Rohit Goyal of Adult Society, Archit Madan of The Indian Sarcasm and Manik Tathai, the man who created the viral age Nagar Palika meme. The top 5 meme stars will get exciting cash prizes and a chance to win an internship with India's top meme pages.

Speaking on the announcement, Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, RED FM & Magic FM, said, "Red FM has always been a pioneer in reflecting on what the youth wants. In the current digital era, the meme culture has escalated so quickly that it is a new visual tool for self-expression, connection, social influence, and bona fide entertainment. It takes a lot of creativity and a mind that is humorous in order to create memes. To embrace the fuel that social media runs on, we are delighted to introduce our latest campaign Meme Machao. We are looking forward to high-level participation and creativity from our listeners so they could showcase their knack for meme creation."

Log in to Red FM India's regional handles to participate - bit.ly/MemeMachao_TradeMailer.

