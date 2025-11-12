Red FM & SkillBox Present SMX Tour Celebrating 10 Years of Seedhe Maut & Indian Hip-Hop

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], November 12: Red FM, in association with SkillBox and DL91 Era, proudly presents the SMX Tour, a celebration marking 10 years of Seedhe Maut, paying tribute to their journey and influence on India's hip-hop movement.

The multi-city spectacle kicked off with a high-octane show in Jaipur, setting the tone for an electrifying run through 15 cities across India from November 1 to December 27, 2025.

Capturing the essence of Delhi's dynamic rap duo, Calm (Siddhant Sharma) and Encore ABJ (Abhijay Negi), the SMX Tour embodies their lyrical grit and raw energy, connecting deeply with the youth and making an entire generation groove to their unapologetically bold beats. This landmark celebration follows the release of Seedhe Maut's 30-track mixtape DL91 FM (2025), the first under their new label, DL91.

The SMX Tour also reflects Red FM's commitment to empowering artists and showcasing the sounds that define India's young, ever-evolving music culture. Staying true to its "Bajaate Raho" ethos, Red FM continues to champion creativity, originality, and the spirit of self-expression.

On the association, Nisha Narayanan, Director and COO, Red FM, said, "Celebrating Seedhe Maut's 10-year journey is about honouring their fearless talent and the impact they've had on the Indian hip-hop scene. At Red FM, we've always believed that music has no boundaries. From hip-hop to indie to folk, every artist deserves a platform. Through initiatives like Red Indies and collaborations such as the SMX Tour, we're proud to bring independent voices like Seedhe Maut to the forefront, amplify their voice, and give them the recognition they deserve. This tour is another way for us to create memorable live experiences and connect our communities with the music they love."

Anmol Kukreja, CEO, SkillBox, said, "Seedhe Maut's journey is more than just music it's the story of a movement that has shaped Indian hip-hop from the ground up. At SkillBox, we're proud to partner with DL91 and Red FM to celebrate this landmark decade with their biggest tour yet. The SMX Tour is not just a series of shows; it's a testament to the power of raw expression, resilience, and culture. This is history in the making and we can't wait for fans across 15 cities to be part of it."

Tickets for the SMX Tour are available on skillboxes.com. Fans can look forward to an immersive live experience and a true celebration of artistry, community, and culture built for the SMX era.

