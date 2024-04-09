Red FM's Winning Streak Continues: Emerges Maximum Awarded at the India Audio Summit & Awards 2024

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 9: 93.5 Red FM, India's leading private radio and entertainment network has been awarded the maximum number of awards at the India Audio Summit and Awards 2024the awards aimed to acknowledge and honor the practices of the audio industry. The evening was hosted at Hotel Novotel, International Airport, Andheri East, Mumbai.

The India Audio Summit and Awards celebrated the coming together of audio practices across various forms of media entertainment, categorized into Radio, Podcast, Technology, and Audio Books. Red FM secured a total of 26 awards spanning across podcasts and radio categories. The ceremony was attended by celebrities, podcasters, radio presenters, radio stations, and content creators.

Speaking on the wins, Nisha Narayanan, COO and Director, of Red FM & Magic FM, said, "We are beyond honored to be recognized at the India Audio Summit and Awards 2024. The Red FM team showed up 26 times on stage, each moment being a testament to the spirit of our organization that breaks fresh ground and thinks out of the box. It is also heartening to witness Red Podcasts solidifying its position as a beloved vertical of audio content. We are always in gratitude for the encouragement it gives us to push boundaries in creating innovative content."

Red FM has prevailed a total of 26 awards at #IASA2024

Red FM stands out as India's largest radio channel and one of the biggest entertainment networks. We are hyper-local, hyper vocal, and with our brand philosophy and attitude 'Bajaate Raho!' We are at the core of millennials' hearts. By leveraging our two-decades-old legacy and expertise, we sow the seeds of a 'larger than life experience'. We thrive on the emotional connection with the listeners and audience fashioned through a massive footprint of 69 radio stations nationwide. We create original podcasts, digital shows, and on-ground events, feature independent music, make 360-degree noise, and speak the truth. As the 'station of expression,' Red FM boasts over 593 award-winning campaigns including BEST BRAND, BEST FM STATION, and BEST RJs.

