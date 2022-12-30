Red for Heath: Enjoy Red Gold Tomatoes from Europe

Health is of paramount importance. Recent times have brought home this message as never before while the search for the healthiest food options has gathered speed. Food that is produced under the strictest vigilance, without the usage of any harmful chemical and is clean and hygienic is the "go-to" option now for most.

Tomatoes are undoubtedly one of the most widely used food products all over the world. While the rest of the world uses tomatoes as a sauce for a tasty pasta dish or to flavour a pizza, in India they are used with meat, fish, eggs and vegetables or even to make desserts. Tomatoes are the "must-have" ingredient in almost all kitchens and are regularly consumed in many ways. Of course, tomatoes have many health benefits too. They are nutritious and ideal to boost immunity and restore the human body's microelements and minerals. Even a single tomato brings remarkable health benefits. Tomatoes are rich in vitamin A, vitamin C, potassium, minerals, fibre, soluble protein and antioxidants such as lycopene, which is highly nutritious, wards off infection and is good for heart- health. Tomatoes lower the body's sugar levels, have no cholesterol and help reduce fat.

Among all the tomatoes available across the world, canned Red Gold Tomatoes from Europe are the best, preserving the freshness of unique tomatoes. They have all the energy accumulated under the Mediterranean sun ready to be transferred to any dish and provides a burst of taste and nourishment.

Why opt for Red Gold Tomatoes from Europe?Canned Red Gold Tomatoes from Europe meet the exact nutritional requirements recommended by nutritionists to maintain good health. Processed by advanced machinery according to the highest European safety standards, these canned tomatoes produced in Europe are an absolute delight for any consumer across the world. There are many varieties to choose from, including whole peeled tomatoes, chopped tomatoes and cherry tomatoes. They are widely used in Europe to make those perfect sauces for pasta and pizza, chosen by master chefs and gourmets alike. Now they are available to add that extra zing to your delicacies too, with the ease of just opening a can and using them straight away without the hassle of peeling or chopping.

Guglielmo Vaccaro, President of OI Pomodoro da Industria Centro Sud Italia, says, "India offers immense potential for our world-famous product. The cuisines and flavours here are unique, authentic and flavourful owing to their diversity. Canned tomatoes are a perfect ingredient for preparing scrumptious recipes and they are always available, both for chefs and home cooks! Just open the can!"

Red Gold Tomatoes from Europe - are available in India through all modern retail stores and e-commerce. Experience the delicious and wholesome world-acclaimed Red Gold Tomatoes from Europe in your cooking and in restaurants for a healthy life!

Red Gold Tomatoes from Europe is the name of an EU (European Union) project to raise awareness of EU-canned tomatoes 100 per cent made in Europe. European canned tomatoes are produced by a traditional process that keeps intact all the flavours of the fruit, picked at the peak of its ripeness and aroma.

For in-depth insights into the European and Italian tomato industry or for some delicious recipes using canned tomatoes, visit our website www.redgoldtomatoesfromeurope.com and follow us on -

Instagram: @redgoldtomatoesfromeuropeFacebook: @redgoldtomatoesfromeurope

The content of this promotion campaign represents the views of the author only and is his/her sole responsibility. The European Commission does not accept any responsibility for any use that may be made of the information it contains.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor