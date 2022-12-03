Red Gold Tomatoes from Europe at SIAL India 2022 to Promote Premium Canned Tomatoes

"Red Gold Tomatoes from Europe" is heading to the International Trade Show, SIAL India, at Delhi, from December 1 to 3, 2022.

Whether whole peeled, chopped, or cherry tomatoes, Europe's excellent canned tomatoes are a culinary treasure, delicious for classic Italian dishes such as pizza, pasta and sauces, as well as vibrant Indian dishes.

The campaign - managed by OI Pomodoro da Industria Centro Sud - Italia, an Association that unites tomatoes growers and the tomato canning industry - and co-funded by the European Commission, promotes exports of Europe's excellent canned tomatoes, raising awareness of their high quality and versatility.

Visit our booth n. E40 in Hall 12A to find out more about these premium canned tomatoes, and visit the dedicated demo area of the show to taste some of the special dishes prepared by Chef Sabyasachi Gorai.

The Red Gold Tomatoes from Europe campaign will span another two years with consumer and trade events, chef's demonstrations, and lots of ideas to show how Red Gold Tomatoes from Europe enhance the world's well-loved Italian recipes as well as traditional Indian dishes. A first event was hosted last night (3rd Nov'22) at the Italian Culture Center in the presence of Guglielmo Vaccaro, President, OI Pomodoro da Industria Centro Sud-Italia, Vincenzo De Luca, Italian Ambassador to India and other industry stalwarts like Chef Manjit Gill, Chef Sabyasachi Gorai, Chef Rakhee Vaswani, senior journalists, influencers and more.

We will be at other important trade shows as well, targeting the grocery, foodservice and food manufacturing sectors. Look for us in Mumbai for SIAL 4/6 May 2023 and in New Delhi for SIAL 2023.

"We see a great opportunity in India to increase the export of canned tomatoes from Italy, specifically whole peeled, chopped or cherry tomatoes. More than ever before, home cooks and chefs are demanding premium ingredients that are healthy, nutritious and safe," says OI Pomodoro da Industria Centro Sud President Guglielmo Vaccaro. "Our tomatoes are picked at their peak of ripeness, full of Mediterranean sunshine, preserved using a sapient mix of traditional wisdom and up-to-date technology and utterly delicious. But their goodness is not just their flavour: they also offer a wealth of vitamins A and C, and mineral content, including potassium, calcium, phosphorus and fibre as well as being low in calories. Interestingly, while many foods are at their best eaten raw and fresh, tomatoes--rich in lycopene, a protective antioxidant - provide a higher level of lycopene when canned than when raw."

