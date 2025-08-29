Redeem the Savage Totem Backpack Before Game Day!
Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 29: The ultimate action game experience continues in BGMI with today's redeem code reward - the Savage Totem Backpack. Fierce and bold, this backpack is built to bring a warrior's edge to your gameplay. Each code is limited to 10 redemptions.
Redeem codes are valid until September 12, 2025, and will be released daily on BGMI's official channels.
Redeem Codes:
1. EKZBZAC5WVA8KPUU
2. EKZCZUPR9RSW3AJU
3. EKZDZKASC4DCJME7
4. EKZEZNT8AV6QQHFA
5. EKZFZ5QQSHCS9QRR
6. EKZGZKJAANQXEQ7G
7. EKZHZK89A3BM48N3
8. EKZIZFH6KC76UPXF
9. EKZJZF4GSHMHHQHA
10. EKZKZFEUJMRKNH3P
11. EKZLZDCFN659N3KS
12. EKZMZXR83XUAGA9U
13. EKZNZMX6JKGAUMDT
14. EKZOZEMB4R4A33A7
15. EKZPZHUU64MVSXHM
16. EKZQZKMGPVF8RB4A
17. EKZRZDK3EJEMJW9S
18. EKZVZURMURTX4G64
19. EKZTZN8EVPRSU7NP
20. EKZUZFVQ6VDTNUF5
21. EKZBAZGPBB4PA8C4
22. EKZBBZ9MEHFU4HK3
23. EKZBCZSWQHXPDHEK
24. EKZBDZCBNMBMWWUA
25. EKZBEZKNQNXPCMFF
26. EKZBFZEGBHKTVB7P
27. EKZBGZDDHX4QRW4W
28. EKZBHZ5TEH6P6W6F
29. EKZBIZJ5ACXH9HN7
30. EKZBJZE3GTR65MXB
31. EKZBKZUVJTN5CFNX
32. EKZBLZPV7BEQ993E
33. EKZBMZNPBMQ6B7B8
34. EKZBNZ8EDUSTDP65
35. EKZBOZN65QPESWA9
36. EKZBPZTN637QG8QU
37. EKZBQZUWKVCAHSS8
38. EKZBRZT8UTWB3H6W
39. EKZBVZ9A9BQ7WVS3
40. EKZBTZAUHC8HSNB8
41. EKZBUZ6AUFUTJKJ3
42. EKZCAZ6H34FPSFAU
43. EKZCBZBWEVNEVCDQ
44. EKZCCZEGF5TAWGKN
45. EKZCDZABCRSRBHM9
46. EKZCEZSFJPFK9GFV
47. EKZCFZHPCX737UUH
48. EKZCGZPAKJBNR6FR
49. EKZCHZPAN3CEUCX3
50. EKZCIZ9A3G8CRPA4
Steps to redeem:
Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:
- Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem
- Step 2: Enter your Character ID
- Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code
- Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'
- Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail
Rules to Remember:
- A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first-come, first-served basis
- A user cannot redeem a code twice
- Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days, else the mail will expire
- If a player is among the first 10 users to successfully redeem the code, a message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'. If not, users will see 'Code expired' or a similar expiry message
- Each user account can redeem only one code per day
- Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts
- Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post which the mail gets deleted.
