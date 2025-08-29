Redeem the Savage Totem Backpack Before Game Day!

BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 29: The ultimate action game experience continues in BGMI with today's redeem code reward - the Savage Totem Backpack. Fierce and bold, this backpack is built to bring a warrior's edge to your gameplay. Each code is limited to 10 redemptions.

Redeem codes are valid until September 12, 2025, and will be released daily on BGMI's official channels.

Redeem Codes:

1. EKZBZAC5WVA8KPUU

2. EKZCZUPR9RSW3AJU

3. EKZDZKASC4DCJME7

4. EKZEZNT8AV6QQHFA

5. EKZFZ5QQSHCS9QRR

6. EKZGZKJAANQXEQ7G

7. EKZHZK89A3BM48N3

8. EKZIZFH6KC76UPXF

9. EKZJZF4GSHMHHQHA

10. EKZKZFEUJMRKNH3P

11. EKZLZDCFN659N3KS

12. EKZMZXR83XUAGA9U

13. EKZNZMX6JKGAUMDT

14. EKZOZEMB4R4A33A7

15. EKZPZHUU64MVSXHM

16. EKZQZKMGPVF8RB4A

17. EKZRZDK3EJEMJW9S

18. EKZVZURMURTX4G64

19. EKZTZN8EVPRSU7NP

20. EKZUZFVQ6VDTNUF5

21. EKZBAZGPBB4PA8C4

22. EKZBBZ9MEHFU4HK3

23. EKZBCZSWQHXPDHEK

24. EKZBDZCBNMBMWWUA

25. EKZBEZKNQNXPCMFF

26. EKZBFZEGBHKTVB7P

27. EKZBGZDDHX4QRW4W

28. EKZBHZ5TEH6P6W6F

29. EKZBIZJ5ACXH9HN7

30. EKZBJZE3GTR65MXB

31. EKZBKZUVJTN5CFNX

32. EKZBLZPV7BEQ993E

33. EKZBMZNPBMQ6B7B8

34. EKZBNZ8EDUSTDP65

35. EKZBOZN65QPESWA9

36. EKZBPZTN637QG8QU

37. EKZBQZUWKVCAHSS8

38. EKZBRZT8UTWB3H6W

39. EKZBVZ9A9BQ7WVS3

40. EKZBTZAUHC8HSNB8

41. EKZBUZ6AUFUTJKJ3

42. EKZCAZ6H34FPSFAU

43. EKZCBZBWEVNEVCDQ

44. EKZCCZEGF5TAWGKN

45. EKZCDZABCRSRBHM9

46. EKZCEZSFJPFK9GFV

47. EKZCFZHPCX737UUH

48. EKZCGZPAKJBNR6FR

49. EKZCHZPAN3CEUCX3

50. EKZCIZ9A3G8CRPA4

Steps to redeem:

Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:

- Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

- Step 2: Enter your Character ID

- Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code

- Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'

- Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail

Rules to Remember:

- A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first-come, first-served basis

- A user cannot redeem a code twice

- Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days, else the mail will expire

- If a player is among the first 10 users to successfully redeem the code, a message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'. If not, users will see 'Code expired' or a similar expiry message

- Each user account can redeem only one code per day

- Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts

- Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post which the mail gets deleted.

