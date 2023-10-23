Redefining Every Celebration to Rising through the Ranks as People's Choice Band - Here's V4 Once More for you

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 23: In the heart of India's music industry, four talented individuals unite to craft beautiful melodies that bring every celebration alive. V4 Once More, a musical powerhouse, is now raising the chart to become the top choice for wedding entertainment. With over 1,000 live shows, they've charmed couples, audiences, and event planners.

V4 Once More performed at over 80 pre-weddings last year and is already booked for multiple weddings this season, solidifying their status as the most popular live band.

Meet V4 Once More

At the core of V4 Once More are Tejas Kothari, Arohi Kothari, Ekta Purecha, and Kaushal Purecha. They've honed their passion for music and Garba into a remarkable journey, now emerging as maestros of melodies.

The Journey So Far

The quartet united in 2016, nurturing their passion for music into a remarkable journey as V4 Once More. They rapidly gained a global reputation, performing on various international stages.

They have captured many hearts with their tireless passion for music and wholesome entertainment. In 2022, they were honoured with the "Best Live Wedding Entertainers" title, recognising their exceptional talent and dedication to creating musical magic. They've also set trends in the industry with their synchronised performances, even donning matching outfits.

This recognition has pushed them to the forefront of entertainment, captivating individuals and wedding and event planners alike.

New Horizons

From Udaipur's Jagmandir to Goa's W, V4 Once More's rhythmic journey covers iconic venues like Fairmont Jaipur, ITC Maurya Delhi, and many others. They've serenaded venues as grand as Jaisalmer's Suryagarh to Mumbai's Taj Mahal Palace, weaving musical magic across many other cities, too.

Their devotion to infusing every performance with musical charm is truly inspiring. Their 150-minute live performances showcase their relentless commitment to a vast collection of songs, creating melodic and captivating celebrations.

A Legacy of Love and Music

In the world of live music, V4 Once More is more than just a band. They are a source of joy, love, and musical magic. With each gig, they continue to redefine modern live performances.

As the wedding season approaches, V4 Once More is prepared to enchant audiences with their exceptional talent. Their journey from humble beginnings to becoming the most popular choice is a testament to their tireless dedication to music and ensuring their audiences have the best experience.

V4 Once More, India's beloved band, creates unforgettable moments with love and music.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor