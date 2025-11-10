Redington Foundation joins hands with Protean VidyaSaarthi for ₹1 Crore+ Scholarship Program

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 10: Redington Foundation has partnered with Protean VidyaSaarthi, India's pioneering scholarship discovery and disbursement platform, to launch the SAHYOG Scholarship Program under its CSR initiative. The program aims to empower more than 600 students across India with financial support to pursue their academic aspirations.

* ₹ 1 crore+ commitment to fund education for 600+ students across India

* Renewal scholarships to ensure continuity from school to undergraduate levels

* Building on ₹ 94.9 lakh disbursed last year to 793 students

By leveraging Protean VidyaSaarthi's transparent, digital-first ecosystem, the program ensures seamless discovery, application, and disbursement of scholarships eliminating barriers and enabling equitable access to education.

The SAHYOG scholarships will cover students across school, higher secondary, and undergraduate levels, with renewal options to ensure long-term continuity of education. Special emphasis will be placed on supporting children of the truck driver community and students from underserved regions in West Bengal, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Haryana, and Tamil Nadu.. Eligible students must have a minimum academic score of 60% and an annual family income below ₹5 lakh.

The data is stark: fewer than 20% of truck drivers' children advance beyond secondary school, largely due to financial hardships. By directly addressing this gap, SAHYOG aims to rewrite the narrative for hundreds of families unlocking opportunities that might otherwise be lost.

Speaking on the initiative, Mr. Rakesh Dosi, Chief Business Officer, Protean eGov Technologies Ltd., said, "For over three decades, Protean has been at the forefront of building Digital Public Infrastructure in India, creating scalable, inclusive platforms that unlock access for millions. VidyaSaarthi is an extension of this legacy, designed to improve discoverability of scholarships and ensure transparent, direct disbursement to deserving students. By enabling Redington Foundation's SAHYOG initiative, we are reinforcing our mission to democratize opportunities and build a future where no student is left behind due to financial constraints."

R. Venkatesh, Global Chief Sustainability Officer, Redington Limited, said: "The Redington SAHYOG Scholarship aims to financially support students from underserved communities, ensuring every child gets equal opportunity. We believe every child has the right to education and financial constraint should not stop them from dreaming big. This initiative reflects our commitment to unlock impact and drive long-term change."

In FY 2024-25, the Redington Foundation SAHYOG Scholarship disbursed ₹94.9 lakh, benefiting 793 students. By combining Protean's digital innovation with Redington Foundation's commitment to social responsibility, the initiative aims to create measurable impact at scale empowering today's students to become tomorrow's nation-builders.

