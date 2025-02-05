Reduce Your Cloud Costs by 60 Percent-No Foreign Hyperscalers, Just Bharat Ka Apna Cloud

PNN

New Delhi [India], February 5: For years, businesses have been overpaying for cloud services dominated by foreign hyperscalers like AWS, Azure, and GCP. These platforms impose rigid pricing structures, hidden fees, and unpredictable costsforcing enterprises to compromise on growth.

But India has a solutionUtho: a cloud platform built in Bharat, for the World.

Utho is not just another cloud provider; it is a cost-effective, high-performance, and scalable alternative that helps businesses reduce cloud costs by 60% instantly while delivering enterprise-grade reliability.

Why Businesses Are Choosing Utho Over AWS, Azure & GCP

There was a time when businesses, startups, and enterprises believed that a high price tag or a big brand name meant better cloud services. But today, businesses that rely on the cloud know exactly what they needand that's where Utho stands out.

Utho delivers exactly what businesses want from their cloud infrastructure. Unlike foreign hyperscalers that lock users into rigid pricing models, unpredictable billing, and limited flexibility, Utho is built to optimize performance, reduce costs, and offer true freedom to innovate.

Most of the hefty cloud bills from AWS, Azure, and GCP come from unnecessary compute over-provisioning, complex pricing structures, hidden egress fees, and paid customer supportall of which drive up costs without delivering real value.

Utho fills all these gaps with a transparent, business-first approach:

* 60% Cost Optimization - Achieve massive savings without compromising on performance.

Predictable & Transparent Billing - No hidden charges, no surprise costs.

* Optimized Workloads - Migrate compute, storage, and networking resources with full control a

* Flexibility & Freedom - Unlike hyperscalers that limit your choices, Utho offers true customization for your cloud needs.

* No Paid Support Tiers - Dedicated, free support to help you scale effortlessly.

A Vision for Bharat: A Note from Manoj Dhanda, Founder & CTO of Utho,"Cloud technology should accelerate growth, not be a financial burden. With Utho, we are making cloud computing accessible, affordable, and future-ready for Indian businesses. As India emerges as a tech powerhouse, we need an infrastructure that supports innovation without breaking the bank. Utho is not just a cloud providerit's a mission to build a self-reliant digital ecosystem for Bharat. The time has come to break free from overpriced hyperscalers and adopt a cloud solution that truly belongs to us."

Built on Open-Source, Designed for Performance & Security

Utho is India's fastest-growing cloud platform, offering comprehensive services including Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), and developer-centric tools to help businesses scale without cost anxiety.

What sets Utho apart is its complete cloud stackencompassing compute, storage, networking, security, and managed servicesall under one roof.

The future of cloud computing depends on robust and scalable data centers. Utho operates with strategic partnerships with NTT, ensuring that our cloud runs on some of the most advanced data centers in India.

These high-capacity data centers provide the backbone for our cloud infrastructure, offering low latency, high availability, and seamless scalabilitygiving businesses the confidence to run mission-critical applications with maximum reliability.

Comprehensive Cloud Solutions for Your Business

Utho's cloud stack is designed for flexibility, performance, and cost efficiency, offering:

* Managed Kubernetes - Simplifies deployment, scaling, and management of containerized applications, ensuring high availability and performance.

* Managed Database (RDS) - Fully managed relational databases with MySQL and PostgreSQL support, including automated provisioning, patching, and backups.

* Compute Instances - Flexible, scalable virtual machines tailored to various workloads.

* VPC (Virtual Private Cloud) - Secure, customizable cloud networking with complete control over IP ranges, routing, and configurations.

* Security Groups - Virtual firewalls to manage inbound/outbound traffic and protect against security threats.

* WAF (Web Application Firewall) - Protects applications from cyber threats like SQL injection, XSS, and DDoS attacks.

The infrastructure is designed for high availability and reliability, capable of handling mission-critical workloads with maximum uptime.

Utho supports seamless integration with hybrid and multi-cloud architectures, allowing businesses to effortlessly incorporate existing setups.

Adopting a developer-first approach, Utho empowers developers with APIs, Kubernetes support, and CLI tools for faster build and deployment.

Additionally, AI-driven cost optimization intelligently distributes workloads to ensure maximum efficiency and reduced money wastage.

Utho as India's own cloud platform, built for businesses that want performance, scalability, and cost efficiencywithout the hyperscaler baggage.

Be a part of India's Cloud Revolution: Utho.com

