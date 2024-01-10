Reel of social media star Angel Rai and superstar Dewasi on Ram Bhajan went viral, crossed 1 million Likes in 24 hours

PNN

New Delhi [India], January 10: There is an atmosphere of excitement throughout India regarding the Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on 22nd January this year. In this series, social media star Angel Rai and superstar Dewasi have made a reel on Ram Bhajan which is going viral on social media. This reel has achieved more than 1 million views in just 24 hours. Till now this figure has reached 11 lakh Likes. It is being liked and shared a lot on social media. The dance of both the influencers in saffron colored clothes is worth watching.

You can also watch this viral reel of Angel Rai and Superstar Dewasi on Instagram by clicking this link.

Link: https://www.instagram.com/reel/C1zNdn5SdUe/?igsh=MTlxejA2dHh3eGlxaQ==

Let us tell you that Angel Rai, who has worked in many music videos, is also a hit star in the reel world, while Rupa Ram aka superstar Dewasi of social media also has a big fan following and the amazing chemistry of both of them can be seen in this reel made on Ram Bhajan.

Social media influencer superstar Dewasi has earned millions of fans with his talent and holds superstar status. Theater artist superstar Dewasi has also done a music video "Teri Fikr" with Angel Rai which has received a lot of love from the audience.

Superstar Dewasi has millions of followers on Instagram. Because of his unique style of speaking dialogues, he has made a special place for himself in everyone's heart.

Angel Rai has become successful in making a place in the hearts of people as a video creator.

Superstar Dewasi and Angel Rai both have also received professional dance training from Ganesh Acharya's Mumbai Dance Academy and soon the duo will be seen in the upcoming web series "Ghotala".

