ReelStar's ReelToken (REELT) gets listed on Gate.io, MEXC and other top Asian exchanges

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India]/ Dubai [United Arab Emirates], March 22 (/NewsVoir): India's latest Web3 integrated social media platform, ReelStar has announced that its decentralised blockchain token, ReelToken (REELT), is now listed on Gate.io and other leading exchanges, including Bitmart, MEXC, and BKEX. The token is set to launch globally on 23 March.

ReelToken (REELT) is a unique cryptocurrency solution for the media and entertainment industry, offering smart contract functionality and multi-blockchain infrastructure on the POLYGON (MATIC) and Binance Smart Chain (BSC) blockchains. This enables holders of ReelToken to securely hold, exchange, and use REELT for discounted goods and services within the ReelStar App, and to efficiently convert them to fiat or other cryptocurrencies.

The ReelStar app is the first user-centric, blockchain-integrated mobile-first platform for content creation and sharing for all types of media. It is a seamless and easy-to-use platform, employing a full range of NFTs, to allow users to easily create and monetise content for a global audience with the in-app marketplace for artists' and creators' content. Within the app, users can trade crypto and NFTs, communicate through an end-to-end encrypted peer-to-peer chat system and access their safe and secure ReelPay digital wallet.

"Our platform is designed to provide a global audience and marketplace for artists and creators to monetize their content," said Navdeep Sharma, Co-Founder, ReelStar. "We are excited to partner with Gate.io, MEXC and other top exchanges to bring ReelToken to a wider audience, and to provide an easy-to-use platform for anyone to access and leverage Web3 and future technologies for both entertainment and profit."

ReelStar's multi-blockchain infrastructure provides cost efficiencies, and redundancies and has the ability to add future or existing blockchains to further ensure the best value, speed, reliability, and security. The platform is highly scalable, reliable, and cost-conscious, and safeguards security with leading-edge standards in protocols, encryption, and authentication.

ReelStar is the first mobile video and entertainment application based on a Web3-enabled platform, able to provide integrated access to the Metaverse/Omniverse. The platform will facilitate positive, mengful, and beneficial local and global communities, providing a safe, secure, and private environment for sharing, communication and collaboration.

In November 2022, veteran cricketer Irfan Pathan launched ReelStar's logo in Australia. It is also the title sponsor for Celebrity Cricket League in India, the Creator United Awards 2023, and the upcoming Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa's The Unity Tour in Australia. ReelStar has raised USD 5 mn from just the first two stages of its Initial Token Offering (ITO), REELT. The ITO was capped at 5 per cent of 15 billion tokens.

ReelStar is the latest Web3 integrated social media platform, created with a revolutionary vision to globally democratize access to Web3, metaverse, and future technologies. The company's goal is to bring the 'everything app' - a functional, easy-to-use, private, and secure social media, video streaming, messaging and payments platform. This will open a bridge to the Web3 Metaverse beginning with their NFT minting and open NFT marketplace/platform. Indian, born and raised, serial entrepreneurs, Navdeep Sharma and Nick Bahl, now based in Australia, are the co-founders of this breakthrough app. The entire ReelStar ecosystem is powered and enabled by the blockchain utility token, ReelToken (REELT).

For more information, please visit website www.reelcrypto.io.

