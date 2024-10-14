Reeracoen Unveils "AI in the Workplace" Report, Aligning with Singapore's Smart Nation 2.0 Initiative

PRNewswire

Singapore/ Tokyo [Japan], October 14: Reeracoen, Asia's leading human resource services provider, in collaboration with Rakuten Insight Global, has released a "Perception of AI in the Workplace" report surveying over 400 professionals across 50 industries. The report examines generational perspectives on AI in professional settings. It aligns with Singapore's recent announcement of a SG$1 billion investment plan under the Smart Nation 2.0 initiative to enhance the nation's AI capabilities and promote responsible adoption.

Key Findings Reveal Generational Divide and Upskilling Trends

1. AI Anxiety Across Generations

The survey reveals that while 53.5 per cent of participants express concern about AI replacing jobs, Gen Z shows the highest levels of anxiety regarding job security. The data highlights the importance of developing robust workforce strategies to address these concerns.

2. Proactive Upskilling Initiatives:

A remarkable 62.4 per cent of respondents are actively preparing for an AI-driven future and remaining competitive, primarily through data analysis and AI courses. This trend aligns with government initiatives aimed at fostering an AI-savvy workforce.

3. Corporate Support Gap:

Mixed sentiments were noted regarding corporate support for AI integration. Only 23.1 per cent of respondents felt their companies were very supportive in preparing for AI changes, indicating a critical need for enhanced corporate strategies to foster employee readiness.

Bridging the AI Readiness Gap

Kenji Naito, Group CEO of Reeracoen Group, emphasised, "As AI reshapes the workforce, our role is to guide companies and job seekers to navigate these changes successfully. This report provides invaluable insights, enabling us to align our strategies with Singapore's Smart Nation 2.0 vision and connect businesses with AI-ready talent. Our findings show that while AI adoption is accelerating, companies must take proactive steps to support their employees' upskilling. By connecting businesses with high-calibre candidates, we will continue contributing to Singapore's vision of becoming a global AI hub."

Implications for Asia's Job Market

The "Perception of AI in the Workplace" report serves as a crucial roadmap for:

* Shaping recruitment strategies in an AI-driven landscape

* Guiding talent acquisition to meet evolving market demands

* Informing employee training programmes to address AI skill gaps

As Singapore positions itself as a leader in AI innovation, this report offers timely insights for businesses and professionals navigating the changing job market.

To learn more about Reeracoen Singapore's recruitment solutions and insights, please visit:

* Website: https://www.reeracoen.sg/en/services/recruitment_solutions

* LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/reeracoen-singapore-pte-ltd-/

About Reeracoen Group

Reeracoen is a prominent force in Asia's recruitment landscape, recognized for its expertise in connecting top-tier talent with leading organizations. As a major player in the region, we leverage our expansive networks and deep industry insights to deliver exceptional recruitment solutions that meet the evolving needs of our partners. Backed by the strength and reputation of the Neo-career Group, we uphold the same standards of Japanese professionalism and service excellence across our nine offices in six major Asian countries. This allows us to provide unparalleled service quality and cross-border talent solutions, making us the preferred recruitment partner for businesses looking to thrive in the dynamic Asian market. For more information, visit https://www.reeracoen.sg/ and follow us on social media for the latest updates and insights.

About Rakuten Insight Global, Inc.

Rakuten Insight Global, Inc. ("Rakuten Insight") is a wholly-owned online market research subsidiary of Rakuten Group, Inc., a global leader in internet services, headquartered in Tokyo. Rakuten Insight was established in 1997 as AIP Corporation and became part of the Rakuten Group in 2014. Rakuten Insight possesses a research panel focusing on 12 major Asian markets & the US and a panel network covering 60 countries and regions. With offices in 11 countries and regions, Rakuten Insight provides market research for over 500 leading companies around the world. Rakuten Insight Singapore serves as an off-shore market research hub to drive business development and provide multi-lingual and multi-functional operational support for clients based across Southeast Asia. For more information, visit https://insight.rakuten.com/ and follow us on social media.

