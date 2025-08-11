"Refex eVeelz" Rebrands as "Refex Mobility"; Announces Anirudh Arun as the CEO

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 11: Refex eVeelz, a fast-growing electric mobility solutions provider to leading corporates and renowned demand aggregator platforms, today announced its rebranding as Refex Mobility, unveiling a refreshed identity and a strengthened leadership team to drive its next phase of growth in clean and reliable service.

With this transition, the brand is reaffirming its commitment to delivering safe, reliable, and socially-conscious transportation at scale. From its modest beginnings in March 2023 with 24 company-owned EVs, Refex Mobility now operates a fleet of nearly 1,400 EVs, offering tech backed and tailored B2B and B2B2C mobility solutions to leading corporates, institutions, and employees.

With a renewed focus on "Responsible Mobility", Refex is setting new benchmarks in how people and organizations move. The company's refreshed mission is built on strong pillars of reliability, safety, sustainability, and social impact aiming to create transportation that is not just efficient, but also trustworthy and transformative for communities.

Anirudh Arun Appointed CEO to Spearhead Next Phase

Refex Mobility has appointed Anirudh Arun as Chief Executive Officer, signalling a focused drive toward scale, execution, and customer experience. Anirudh brings a strong track record in the mobility industry, known for building premium, safe, clean-fuel run, zero-cancellation fleet systems at scale.

Speaking on the occasion, Anirudh, CEO of Refex Mobility said, "Mobility is more than just getting from point A to B it's about trust, dignity, and dependability. Our vision at Refex is to build a fleet and service culture where customers, drivers, and partners all experience that trust every single day."

He is joined by Ankit Grover as Chief Business Officer, who will drive revenue growth by deepening enterprise partnerships and expanding corporate client engagements.

Strengthened Leadership, Built on a Strong Foundation

Bringing deep expertise from the clean mobility space, Anirudh and Ankit infuse bold strategic direction into Refex Mobility's leadership. They join a strong foundation anchored by Sasi A (Chief Technology Officer), Meet Goradia (Chief Operating Officer), and Sachin Navtosh Jha (Chief of Staff to the Group MD), who continue to ensure continuity, institutional depth, and sharp operational execution.

A Bold New Look: Reliable Fleet, Exceptional Experience

Alongside the leadership announcement, Refex also introduced a vibrant new brand identity. This includes a redesigned company logo, a modern app icon, and striking new vehicle decals all underscoring the brand promise: "Refex = Reliable Fleet. Exceptional Experience."

The rebranding reflects the company's unwavering dedication to professionalism, timeliness, cleanliness, and customer-first service. Whether for individual passengers or large-scale corporate mobility needs, Refex aims to make every ride feel premium, safe, and dependable.

Building for the Future of Urban Mobility

Refex is rapidly expanding its fleet of vehicles, offering sustainable alternatives for enterprise and employee mobility. From corporate employee transport to premium on-demand services, Refex is committed to raising the bar across all dimensions of urban mobility.

For more details, please visit: www.refexmobility.com

Refex Mobility is a fleet-first mobility platform focused on delivering reliable, safe, and sustainable rides through sustainable-fuel vehicles. Backed by a strong group legacy and now steered by a forward-thinking leadership team, Refex is reimagining what responsible mobility means for India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor