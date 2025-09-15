Refrens Launches Embedded Invoicing & Accounting Suite, Cutting Back-Office Overhead by 90%

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], September 15: Refrens, a global leader in invoicing and accounting solutions, today announced the launch of its next-generation Embedded Invoicing & Accounting Suite, designed to help software platforms and digital marketplaces automate billing, revenue recognition, and compliance. The new solution reduces back-office overheads by up to 90%, enabling businesses to scale faster and focus on growth.

According to industry forecasts, the global embedded finance market is projected to exceed $580 billion by 2030, with invoicing and accounting automation playing a pivotal role in driving adoption and differentiation for digital platforms.

Mr. Naman Sarawagi, Co-founder of Refrens, said, "Today's digital platforms demand more than payments - they need complete context-aware financial workflows. With our embedded invoicing and accounting suite, we enable platforms to deliver this seamlessly at scale. The Refrens solution stands out in a competitive market through its developer-first integration, robust global compliance framework, and scalable architecture capable of handling complex, high-volume transactions."

One of the early adopters of Refrens' embedded suite is AiSensy, India's leading WhatsApp marketing and engagement platform. By embedding Refrens' invoicing and accounting technology, AiSensy has automated billing, onboarding, and payment tracking for its rapidly growing reseller network - reducing invoicing time by 90%, minimizing errors, and enhancing efficiency.

"Embedding Refrens Billing & Accounting suite into our platform has transformed the way our resellers operate," said Gautam Rajesh Shelley, Co-founder & CEO of AiSensy. "Features such as Instant Invoice Generation, Payment Gateway Integration, Real-Time Revenue Recognition, and Automated Reconciliation have enabled our resellers to deliver faster, more reliable service to their clients and scale their businesses with confidence."

Refrens Embedded Suite is not limited to reseller networks but it is built to empower a wide variety of businesses, including Online Marketplaces, Franchise Chains, SaaS Products, Freelancer & Agency Management Platforms.

Refrens is a leading accounting and business operations system that helps over 150,000 businesses across 170+ countries manage invoicing, accounting, payments, compliance, taxes, inventory, expenses, sales, vendors, and more.

The company has attracted investment from some of India's most prominent technology leaders, including Anupam Mittal, founder of Shaadi.com and Shark Tank India judge, Vijay Shekhar Sharma of PayTM, Kunal Shah of CRED, Akash Sinha of Cashfree Payments, and Dinesh Agarwal, founder and CEO of IndiaMART, among others.

AiSensy is India's leading WhatsApp marketing and engagement platform, trusted by over 100,000 businesses across 57 countries. As an official WhatsApp Business Solutions Partner, AiSensy empowers brands to acquire, engage, and support customers at scale through AI-powered chatbots, campaign automation, and integrated CRM tools. Meta has recognized the company as the Emerging Partner of the Year 2023 and CTWA Partner of the Year 2024.

