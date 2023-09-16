Regalo Kitchen Emerges as Top Modular Kitchen Brand at WASME World MSME Business Summit 2023

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 16: Regalo Kitchen, a name synonymous with innovation and excellence in the modular kitchen industry, was honoured as "India's Best Modular Kitchen Company" at the prestigious World Association for Small and Medium Enterprises (WASME) World MSME Business Summit 2023, held on September 15th in Delhi. The coveted award was presented to Shiv Kumar, the founder of Regalo Kitchen, in recognition of the company's outstanding contributions to the Indian modular kitchen landscape.

This significant achievement is expected to fuel Regalo Kitchen's ambitious expansion plans, particularly in North India. The company had previously announced its intention to open 15 new franchise outlets within the next 36 months, a fitting tribute to its 15th foundation day.

Regalo Kitchen's investment in cutting-edge technology and a commitment to enhancing customer experiences has set the stage for a dynamic outreach to potential customers in the coming months. The company's dedication to innovation and customer-centric solutions has solidified its position as the top modular kitchen brand in India.

“Shiv Kumar” expressed his gratitude for the award, saying, "This award is dedicated to our 15 years of a long journey on our mission to build a great company for our Indian consumers. It is a testament to our commitment to excellence and innovation."

In an interview with Regalo Kitchen's Founder and CEO, Surender said, "This award is a recognition of our 500+ team members' hard work towards making Regalo India's number one modular kitchen brand. We continue to invest in innovation and technology to provide an unparalleled customer experience."

Regalo Kitchen's journey to becoming the top modular kitchen company in India has been marked by its relentless pursuit of excellence, innovative kitchen designs, and its commitment to customer satisfaction. The company's collaboration with leading universities in India has paved the way for cutting-edge kitchen designs that cater to the evolving needs of Indian households.

As the modular kitchen industry continues to evolve, Regalo Kitchen's dedication to excellence and innovation positions it at the forefront of the Indian modular kitchen industry. With this prestigious award from WASME, Regalo Kitchen is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the modular kitchen industry in India.

For more information about Regalo Kitchen please visit www.regalokitchens.com

