Regional Rally: Experience the First-Ever Singapore Tennis Invitational Cup at the Singapore Tennis Open 2025

Singapore, January 17: The highly anticipated Singapore Tennis Open (STO) 2025 is set to deliver an unparalleled tennis experience with the prestigious WTA 250 tournament taking place from 27 January to 2 February 2025 at Singapore Sports Hub. To serve even more excitement, we're thrilled to host the inaugural Singapore Tennis Invitational Cup, which will feature the finest tennis talent from Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Cambodia. The Singapore Tennis Invitational Cup, organised by Singapore Tennis Association (STA) in partnership with Kallang Alive Sport Management (KASM), will run concurrently alongside the Singapore Tennis Open 2025, from 28 January to 1 February, making it an unmissable celebration of the sport.

* Experience the thrill of the Singapore Tennis Invitational Cup from 28 January to 1 February 2025 at the Kallang Tennis Hub, alongside the Singapore Tennis Open 2025!

Hosted at the Kallang Tennis Hub - a four-storey venue designed for international competitions and athlete training - the thrilling Singapore Tennis Invitational Cup will feature 32 national players competing across five events: Ladies' Singles & Doubles, Men's Singles & Doubles, and Mixed Doubles.

Courts of Opportunity: Empowering the Future of Tennis in Southeast Asia

The Singapore Tennis Invitational Cup provides regional talent with a platform to showcase their skills, gain valuable experience, and strengthen connections within the community.

"This tournament represents an invaluable opportunity for Southeast Asia's national tennis athletes to compete in a high-calibre environment that replicates the intensity of international competition. It serves as a vital platform for our Team Singapore athletes as they prepare for the 2025 SEA Games," said Jasmine Quek, President of STA, underscoring the significance of the Singapore Tennis Invitational Cup in nurturing the development of the next generation of tennis talent and contributing to the advancement of tennis excellence in Southeast Asia.

"The Singapore Tennis Invitational Cup is more than just a competition. It is a springboard for Southeast Asian athletes to showcase their skills, compete on an international stage, and inspire other young talents to continue growing in our vibrant sports scene. By running alongside the Singapore Tennis Open, we are creating a pathway for these athletes to shine on a global platform and allow fans to discover and connect with the region's rising stars," said Yazed Osman, Group Head of Events & Placemaking and Place Management at Kallang Alive Sport Management, and Co-tournament director of the Singapore Tennis Open. "This invitational cup underscores Singapore's role as a regional sporting hub and aims to create a ripple effect across local and regional tennis ecosystems, offering both players and fans a richer, more engaging experience with the sport."

"Indonesia would like to thank and congratulate STA for hosting the Singapore Tennis Open Singapore Tennis Invitational Cup. We hope that through tournaments like this, potential players from ASEAN will emerge at the world level, and ASEAN can become a world-class tennis hub," said Ghofar Ismail, spokesperson of Indonesian Tennis Association. Leading the Indonesian team is Andrian Raturandang, a distinguished former player who brought glory to Indonesia with a gold medal at the 1997 Southeast Asian Games. Known for his resilience and skill, Raturandang reached a career-high singles ranking of 484 and represented Indonesia in 10 Davis Cup ties, cementing his reputation as one of the nation's tennis stalwarts.

"We welcome this initiative by Singapore to organise this team tournament. It is an opportunity for us to expose members of our national squad to a competitive environment. We look forward to participating as part of our preparation for the SEA Games next December," said Mirzan Mahathir, President of Lawn Tennis Association of Malaysia. Within the Malaysian players' lineup is Hao Sheng Koay, a doubles bronze medallist at the 2023 SEA Games, who is set to showcase his seasoned expertise that has helped highlight Malaysia's growing prominence in the sport and its commitment to nurturing top-tier talent.

"Tennis Cambodia is honored to participate at the Singapore Tennis Invitational Cup. This initiative speaks volumes on the role STA plays in the region. Cambodia is proud to be alongside Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore. This special tennis event will definitely strengthen not only our tennis relationship but also solidify our friendship. Thank you STA for making this event a reality," said Tep Rithivit, Secretary-General of Cambodian Tennis Federation. Chenda Som, a pivotal member of the bronze-medal-winning duo at the 2023 SEA Games, will bring her signature grit and determination to the courts. Her performance in Phnom Penh has made her a rising star in Cambodian tennis, and her participation in this event underscores the region's depth of talent.

Entry is free for all, on a first-come, first-served basis.

