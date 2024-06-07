Registration for third edition of Reserve Bank's hackathon starts; check prizes, other details

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 7 : The Reserve Bank of India is organising its third global hackathon - 'HaRBInger 2024 - Innovation for Transformation'. Participants are invited to develop solutions using technology and innovative approaches under two different themes and problem statements.

The first theme is "Zero Financial Frauds", where participants should come up with solutions to deal with real time prediction, detection and prevention of frauds in financial transactions using alternate sources of data, including publicly available information; ensuring transaction anonymity in token-based (CBDC) transactions; and identifying mule bank accounts and payment wallets.

The other theme is "Being Divyang Friendly," where applicants need to come up with solutions to accurately identify banknotes by visually impaired.

Being part of HaRBInger 2024 will give the participants the opportunity to get mentored by industry experts and exhibit their innovative solutions before an eminent jury and win exciting prizes under each problem statement.

Winners across each problem statement would receive Rs 40 lakh.

A special prize of Rs 20 lakh would be awarded to the best 'all-women team' (a team comprising only women members), across all four problem statements.

A stipend of Rs 5 lakh has been announced per team shortlisted for solution development to meet the cost of prototype development.

Registration for the hackathon starts with immediate effect. More details about the event are available at https://fintech.rbi.org.in/FT_HaRBInger_2024 .

