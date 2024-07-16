Registration is ending soon for the must-attend event! 27th Annual Karnataka Conference

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 16: ISACA Bangalore chapter proudly presents the 27th Annual Karnataka Conference, scheduled to take place on July 27, 2024, at the Shangri-La Hotel, Bengaluru. This year's event, themed "Fortifying the Future: Harnessing AI for Cybersecurity, Privacy, and Governance," promises to be a gathering of industry professionals, government officials, and academics to deliberate on the latest cybersecurity research, trends, and technology advancements.

The conference will feature technical presentations, training sessions, and keynotes from leading industry figures and international speakers, focusing on the significant role of AI in cybersecurity, privacy, and governance. With a particular emphasis on utilizing AI for managing data security, defending against AI-powered risks, and navigating the global AI regulatory landscape and ethical considerations, the event aims to provide invaluable insights for all attendees.

In today's era of unprecedented digital transformation, our lives are increasingly intertwined with the digital realm, presenting both opportunities and challenges. As we navigate this rapid digitization, the conference aims to shed light on the critical role of IT governance in our digital world, addressing pressing issues related to cybersecurity and privacy.

This year's conference is particularly timely, given the increasing significance of understanding AI's complexities in the realms of cybersecurity, privacy, and digital governance. It offers a unique platform for ISACA professionals to explore their role in safeguarding our digital landscape, providing a fresh perspective for all participants.

The ISACA Bangalore Chapter's annual conference holds a special place as one of the oldest cybersecurity conferences in Karnataka and India. Moreover, the chapter's exceptional achievements have been recognized with the Outstanding Chapter Award for 2024. The President of ISACA Bangalore chapter, Rajasekharan K R, CISM, CDPSE, CRISC, received the award from Erik Prusch, CEO of ISACA, at the North America conference, making it the sole recipient of this accolade in the Asia-Pacific region.

The gala post-conference celebration will serve as a fitting tribute to this remarkable achievement, offering a unique opportunity for our members and conference delegates to come together and celebrate.

We are confident that the coverage of this event will resonate with all 400 delegates, offering them fresh insights and deepening their understanding of the rapidly evolving digital landscape.

We eagerly anticipate your participation, believing that your coverage will stimulate broader public discourse, raising awareness of digital transformation and its implications.

For further details, please visit: https://isacabangalore.org/ac2024

