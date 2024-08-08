Registrations Opens for the 16th AU Jaipur Marathon scheduled on 2nd February 2025

PNN

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], August 8: The registration process for the 16th edition of India's largest marathon, the AU Jaipur Marathon, has officially commenced as of 7th August 2024. This prestigious event, organized by Sanskruti Yuva Sanstha and World Trade Park, is set to take place on Sunday, 2nd February 2025, marking another milestone in its history as a significant gathering for runners and fitness enthusiasts across the country.

The announcement was made by key figures including Sanjay Agarwal, Founder, MD & CEO of AU Small Finance Bank, organizer Pt. Suresh Mishra, President of Sanskruti Yuva Sanstha, Anoop Bartaria, Chairman of World Trade Park, Sachinder Bhinder, MD & CEO of Aavas Financier, and Mukesh Mishra, Founder & CEO of AU Jaipur Marathon, in celebration of the Teej festival, a traditional Rajasthani occasion.

Sanjay Agarwal expressed his enthusiasm, Founder, MD & CEO of AU Small Finance Bank, stating, "We are thrilled to announce the registrations for the 16th edition of the AU Jaipur Marathon, celebrating its incredible journey from Jaipur to the world stage. It fills us with pride that two initiatives started in this pink city - AU Small Finance Bank and the AU Jaipur Marathon - have made a significant impact & BADLAAV nationwide. AU, which began its journey in Jaipur, is now India's largest small finance bank. Similarly, the AU Marathon has grown from a community event to an internationally recognized health event. This underscores the immense potential of ventures originating in small cities to achieve great things. As we gear up for the upcoming AU Jaipur marathon, we continue to champion the values of health, fitness, and aspiration."

Pt. Suresh Mishra, President of Sanskruti Yuva Sanstha, and Anoop Bartaria, Chairman of World Trade Park highlighted the cultural significance of the marathon, emphasizing that it represents not just a race but a festival that embodies the spirit of Jaipur. "The AU Jaipur Marathon is a celebration of the vibrant spirit of Jaipur, bringing together runners from across the country and the world. This year, coinciding with Basant Panchami on February 2, Jaipur will be painted in festive colors, aiming to set a new world record. The AU Jaipur Marathon, certified by AIIMS and recognized as a World Age Group Qualifier, has earned a reputation as India's fastest-growing marathon over the last 15 years. This year, the marathon will feature a series of cultural programs and performances from various states along the route, making it a true festival of sports and culture."

Mukesh Mishra, Founder & CEO of AU Jaipur Marathon, announced that online registrations for both timed and virtual categories are now open, with Dream Run registrations slated to start in November. "Runners can register by visiting our official website, www.marathonjaipur.com," he added.

Registration Categories:

* AU Jaipur International Full Marathon (42.195 KM): Open to runners aged 18 years and above.

* AU Jaipur International Half Marathon (21.097 KM): Open to runners aged 18 years and above.

* Aawas 10 Km Run: Open to runners aged 16 years and above.

* 5 Km Timed Run: Open to runners aged 12 years and above.

* Participants can also opt for the virtual run in all categories, with special discounts available for a limited time.

For more information and registration, visit www.marathonjaipur.com.

