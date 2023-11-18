Registrations Surge as World Hindu Congress 2023 Approaches Final Countdown

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 18: As the highly anticipated World Hindu Congress 2023 gears up to unfold its unique and transformative agenda at the IMPACT Convention Center in Bangkok next week, a surge in registrations underscores global enthusiasm for the event's dynamic speaker lineup and unparalleled networking prospects.

Chairman of World Hindu Congress (WHC) 2023, Susheel Saraff, revealed, "With November 20 set as the final registration date, we aim to ensure meticulous preparations for a high-quality experience. Anticipation is mounting as we gear up to welcome distinguished speakers such as Dr Mohan Bhagwat, Mata Amritanandamayi, Yogi Adityanath, and participants from across the globe. Our dedicated team of volunteers from Thailand, Bharat, and beyond has worked tirelessly for months, intensifying the excitement as we enter the final stretch before the event."

Saraff added that the surge in registrations reflects the eagerness for impactful discussions and collaborative opportunities promised at WHC 2023. "In light of the upcoming inauguration of the Sri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024, our team has prepared a special tribute for this momentous occasion," he announced.

The World Hindu Congress, held once every four years, unites Hindus from around the world for a three-day gathering. Seven thematic parallel conferences, encompassing topics from economy, education & academia, media, politics, organizations, along with women and youth-centric issues, provide a platform for discussion, debate and chalking out the way forward with the shared vision of prosperity, justice, and peace for all.

Each of the seven parallel conference tracks will host six sessions, delving into topics such as ASEAN-Bharat Manufacturing Collaboration, Innovative Startups, Quality Education in Growing Economies, Problems and Biases in Western Academic Theories, Regulation of Tech-Driven Media, Importance of Culturally-Rooted Entertainment, Stereotyping of Hindu Identity, Liberating Hindu Temples and Lands, Human Rights Violations, and others. Plenary sessions will feature thought leaders with cross-domain expertise addressing pressing issues, while exhibition booths and poster presentations will showcase the work of inspiring organizations, businesses and activists.

Acknowledging the support of the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) and the Thai government, including the visa waiver for Bharatiya citizens until May 2024, WHC 2023 organizers extend gratitude to sponsors, partner organizations, the Bharatiya embassy, and volunteers. Delegates are seizing the opportunity to book group tours to Dharmic heritage sites like Angkor Wat in Cambodia post-conference.

Saraff concluded, "We eagerly anticipate welcoming all WHC 2023 speakers and delegates to Thailand, The Land of Smiles. The World Hindu Congress stands as a reaffirmation of timeless values, symbolizing a commitment to a just and harmonious world with mutual respect among diverse communities."

