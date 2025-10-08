Regular Eye Check-ups Key to Protecting Vision and Preventing Irreversible Eye Diseases

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 8: Regular eye check-ups play a crucial role in protecting vision and detecting silent eye diseases that often progress without symptoms until it is too late. Conditions such as glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, and age-related macular degeneration can cause irreversible vision loss if not diagnosed early.

For children, routine eye examinations are essential to identify refractive errors, squint, or lazy eye that can affect their learning and development. Among adults, especially those above 40, screening helps in timely management of presbyopia, cataracts, and other age-related eye disorders.

On the occasion of World Sight Day, observed globally on October 9 with the theme "Love Your Eyes", Centre for Sight Group of Eye Hospitals reinforces the importance of early diagnosis and proactive eye care. The day serves as a worldwide reminder that vision is one of the most precious senses and needs consistent care to preserve quality of life.

Dr. Mahipal Singh Sachdev, Chairman and Managing Director - Centre for Sight Group of Eye Hospitals, said "Cataract remains one of the most common causes of vision loss worldwide, particularly among individuals above the age of 50. It occurs when the natural lens of the eye becomes cloudy, causing blurred vision, glare, and difficulty in carrying out everyday tasks. If left untreated, cataracts can lead to complete vision impairment. However, advancements in eye care technology have made cataract surgery one of the safest and most precise medical procedures today."

Dr Mahipal further added "The introduction of bladeless femtosecond laser-assisted cataract surgery has transformed outcomesoffering unparalleled precision, minimal discomfort, and rapid recovery. The laser can fragment and remove the cataract with exceptional accuracy, often completing the critical laser step in as little as 10 seconds. Similarly, the latest generation of LASIK and laser vision correction technologiespowered by AI-driven eye-tracking systems and high-speed lasersdeliver unmatched precision and safety, ensuring clear vision and faster return to normal life. Together, these innovations represent the future of safe, effective, and personalized eye care."

Centre for Sight has consistently been at the forefront of providing advanced treatments and technologies to safeguard vision. The hospitals are equipped with the latest tools in eye care including bladeless LASIK and SMILE for spectacle removal, femtosecond laser-assisted cataract surgeries for enhanced precision, and cutting-edge retinal care with Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT), retinal lasers, and intravitreal injections. For patients with glaucoma, minimally invasive surgeries are available, while keratoconus patients benefit from corneal cross-linking technology. The group also offers specialised pediatric ophthalmology services and advanced corneal transplants, ensuring comprehensive care across all age groups.

This World Sight Day, Centre for Sight urges everyone to prioritise their vision and commit to routine eye check-ups. Protecting eye health today is an investment in ensuring independence, productivity, and quality of life for tomorrow.

