Regulator DGCA to conduct special audit of crisis-hit Go First next week

New Delhi [India], June 30 : The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has planned to conduct a special audit of the Go First facilities in Mumbai and Delhi.

A senior DGCA official informed that after a preliminary review of the resumption plan submitted by the Resolution Professional (RP) for Go First on June 28, 2023, the regulator has planned to conduct a special audit of the Go First facilities at these two locations.

"The special audit to be conducted from 4th to 6th July 2023 shall be focused on the safety-related aspects and continued compliance of the requirements to hold an Air Operator Certificate, as well as on physical verification of the arrangements made for the resumption of flight operations," said the official.

Go First intends to restart flights with 22 aircraft in the fleet as soon as possible.

The cash-starved airline extended its flight suspension until July 6, 2023, citing "operational reasons".

The airline operator filed for voluntary bankruptcy in early May before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), alleging delays on the part of a US-based engine maker for its inability to promptly meet obligations - leading to the grounding of a portion of its fleet.

