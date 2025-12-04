Regulus Retail Forex Announces the Retail Forex Launch With Institutional-grade Liquidity and the FSC-regulated operations

VMPL

Port Louis [Mauritius], December 4: Regulus, a global conformity forex and multiple asset dealer regulated by the FSC Mauritius, has officially launched in the retail forex trading market. The establishment of the launch is to provide individual traders with the nature of liquidity, security and speed of execution normally enjoyed by institutional clients.

The company reported that the expansion is occurring in the context of increased volatility in global markets, and forex, commodities, indices and digital assets are undergoing high-speed price changes. Within this setting, the retail traders are looking to platforms with more in-depth liquidity and open execution.

Some of the Main Highlights of Regulus Retail Launch

- Regulated operations of FSC Mauritius, which guarantee global control and compliance.

- The institutional liquidity experience of 10 or more years is now accessible to retail traders.

- 1,200+ tradable instruments in FX, commodities, indices, shares and digital assets.

- Leverage to 1: 1000 that is backed by responsible-risk frameworks.

- Isolated customer accounts, which are safe and transparent.

- Extremely tight spreads, which are obtained via the international liquidity markets.

- Fast performance based on enterprise level servers and low latency routes.

Platform Infrastructure

Regulus declared that its infrastructure resembles those of professional trading desks. The components include:

Multi venue liquidity aggregation

- Speedy execution of big and small currency pairs.

- Full pricing transparency

- Duplicated international servers to provide continuous trading.

- Risk management real-time order monitoring tools.

Partner Ecosystem

The company is developing its partner structure by its:

As a dealer, they have the opportunity to introduce Broker (IB) Programme with tiered commissions.

- Affiliates Programme, including clear performance dashboards.

- Specialized customer service, such as multilingual customer managers.

Trading Social for Dummies.

As a way of ensuring that new and intermediate traders feel confident when trading, Regulus has come up with Social Trading.

- Automatic copying of best trader.

- Gives status on performance measures.

- Lessens the learning curve on less experienced traders.

Official Statement

A spokesperson said:

Retail traders are demanding transparency, institutional-grade and dependable liquidity and technology. Regulus is well-placed with our experience of institutional liquidity to offer these essentials and transform the expectations of retail forex.

About Regulus

Regulus is a multi-asset and forex platform registered by FSC Mauritius. The company provides 1,200+ instruments, rapid execution, high liquidity and secure trade environments supported by institutional quality infrastructure.

Contact Info - info@regulus.org

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor