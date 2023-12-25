REHAU wins most preferred brand of 2023-2024 adding another feather in its cap

Championing innovation and excellence, REHAU proudly announces its latest triumph

New Delhi (India), December 25: Championing a legacy of innovation, REHAU stands at the forefront as a visionary provider of state-of-the-art systems and services. A resounding demonstration to its unwavering commitment to excellence, REHAU proudly announces its latest triumph – securing a coveted spot among the ‘Most Preferred Brands of 2023-24,’ recognized by the esteemed MarksmenDaily. This accolade underscores REHAU’s unwavering dedication to pioneering solutions and signifies its prominent role in shaping excellence across diverse sectors.

MarksmenDaily’s annual “Most Preferred Brands” initiative is a celebration of brands embodying reliability, innovation, and consumer trust. REHAU’s recognition underscores its exceptional contributions across various sectors, including automotive, construction, furniture, materials, medical, and industrial domains. This acknowledgment extends beyond a mere accolade; it symbolizes a deep resonance with the diverse needs and expectations of the Indian market.

Bhavana Bindra, Managing Director of REHAU, South Asia, conveyed profound appreciation for the recognition, stating, “Earning the prestigious title of ‘Most Preferred Brands of 2023-24 is more than just recognition; it resonates as a powerful affirmation of REHAU’s steadfast dedication to growth, innovation, and excellence. We transcend the role of traditional solution providers, playing a pivotal role in shaping the evolution of industries. This recognition serves as a compelling force, urging us to surpass limits, ignite boundless creativity, and establish unprecedented benchmarks. As pivotal contributors to India’s manufacturing prowess, REHAU takes immense pride in shaping the nation’s growth narrative. Fueled by this honor, we strengthen our pledge to deliver cutting-edge solutions and unparalleled service, propelling the Indian manufacturing industry into a future defined by excellence and progress.”

The significance of being a preferred brand in the Indian market cannot be overstated. In a landscape marked by diversity and constant evolution, consumer preferences wield immense influence on brand trajectories. REHAU, a pivotal player in the Indian manufacturing industry, takes immense pride in contributing to the nation’s growth narrative. The recognition from MarksmenDaily reinforces REHAU’s pivotal role in shaping the industrial landscape, fostering innovation, and setting new standards for excellence.

As REHAU basks in the honor of being recognized among the ‘Most Preferred Brands of 2023-24’, it inspires REHAU to anticipate the future, break barriers, and set new standards. In celebrating this achievement, REHAU reaffirms its unwavering commitment to driving progress and delivering unparalleled solutions in the ever-evolving realm of polymer-based solutions.

About REHAU

Founded in Germany in 1997, REHAU emerged as a prominent global player in the Furniture and Building industry, establishing a significant presence in India. Revered for its commitment to German-quality, REHAU specializes in the production of uPVC Edgebands, solid surfaces, pre-laminated boards, laminates, as well as underfloor heating and cooling solutions. With a distinguished track record of innovation and excellence, REHAU continues to lead in delivering cutting-edge solutions that cater to the evolving needs of industries worldwide.

