Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 9: Metro stations are no longer just transit points; they are becoming vibrant cultural and civic spaces that resonate with the communities they serve" Says Ar. Pankaj Nande, a man, designed many Metro Station, High Rise towers, institutions etc. The metro stations designed for Pune Metro exemplify this idea, blending functionality with deep cultural and historical significance to create public spaces that inspire pride and emotional connection.

Ar. Pankaj Nande reflects on 'The PMC Metro Station' "it draws its inspiration from the WADA ARCHITECTURE, showcasing the grandeur and elegance of Pune's heritage. Intricate design elements pay homage to the rich traditions of Pune's architecture of the old city , while the station's architecture echoes the cultural vibrancy of the neighbourhood it serves." It is not just a place to board a train but a celebration of Pune's historical essence, making the station itself a destination worth visiting.

Similarly, the DECCAN & SAMBHAJI PARK Metro Station reflects Pune's rock-solid legacy of resilience and pride, steeped in the spirit of Shivaji Maharaj. "The station incorporates design motifs and visual narratives inspired by PAGDI, invoking a sense of admiration and respect among commuters" says Ar. Pankaj Nande. By highlighting the region's heritage, this station bridges the past and the present, creating a sense of belonging and identity for its users.

For Ar. Pankaj Nande, every metro station is an opportunity to tell a storya story of the neighborhood it serves. His designs are deeply rooted in context, seamlessly blending elements of regional culture, history, and architecture. "A station should feel like it belongs to its community," he says. "When people see their identity reflected in its design, it stops being just a government facility. It becomes their stationa source of pride and care."

These thoughtfully designed metro stations do more than move peoplethey foster an emotional connection between citizens and their city. They transform everyday commutes into moments of cultural engagement, making infrastructure a part of the city's living identity.

The Pune Metro exemplifies how public spaces can be designed to reflect and celebrate culture, pride and sense of belonging turning metro stations into landmarks that enrich the urban experience. By rooting designs in history and community identity, these stations ensure that they are not just functional structures but vibrant symbols of the city's pride and legacy.

