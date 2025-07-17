New Delhi [India], July 17:India is going to be at an international level with its startup scene. Nowadays, a start-up is one of the most prominent and first choices of every youth in India. This takes India to the next level in economic structure, as well as providing financial strength. New Indian youth are more focused and enthusiastic about their careers and opportunities. Youth not only provide support to the nation but also create opportunities for their generation, which results in empowerment in base building and leadership guidance for the next generation.

But there is another side to every story, and in this, it lies in the nascent phase of a startup’s life. With over 100,000 DPIIT-approved startups and growing, one question keeps ringing through boardrooms and brainstorming sessions in equal measure: How do you justify your startup’s valuation before revenue, traction, or funding?

Meet Rohan Sarraf

A CA + LLB student, InfraTech pioneer, and founder of Mahadev.AI Pvt Ltd, Sarraf blends the startup ecosystem with a strong legal and strategic vision. In his most recent work, he lays forth an innovative approach to early-stage valuation that is legal, moral, and reliable and is based on the legal framework established by India’s Companies Act, 2013.Ultimately, a valuation of ₹1,000 crore based on ₹10 lakh

Although the headline is somewhat catchy, Sarraf’s case study proves it to be accurate. He proposes a ₹1,000 crore valuation for a private limited company that has been injected with ₹10 lakh for 0.01% equity. Within the confines of Sections 42, 62, and 52 of the Companies Act, all of this is accomplished by internal capital infusion with share premiums, enclosed within the bounds of the Companies Act’s Sections 42, 62, and 52.

How Rohann Does This Bridging Law with Innovation: The legal frameworks Sarraf’s model utilizes are:

Section 42: For private placement of shares without the need for a public offer.

Section 62(1)(c): Permitting preferential issue of shares at a premium.

Section 52: Regulating the treatment and restrictions of securities premiums.

Also in play here are Rule 13 and Rule 14 of the Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, specifying how to value the shares and the requirements for special resolutions and valuation reports. But Sarraf makes a novel jump here by allotting the shares to himself as a founder, avoiding the scrutiny typically encountered under Section 56(2)(viib) of the Income Tax Act, which addresses angel tax.

The Numbers Behind the Model

Total Captivating Capital Sarraf made mention below

Authorized Capital: ₹10,00,000 (10 lakh shares @ ₹1 face value)

Subscribed Capital: 100 shares (0.01%) issued at ₹1 FV + ₹9999 premium

Capital Infused: ₹10,00,000

Implied Valuation: ₹10 lakh ÷ 0.01% = ₹1,000 crore

What accounts for the premium? Sarraf delineates: pre-entrepreneurial experience, intellectual property, industry insight, and vision for the long term.

This bootstrap model, based on premiums, is essential and assigns a value to the founder’s vision and intellectual capital, rather than current-day balance sheets.

Why It Matters: Value Addition and Stakeholders

Sarraf’s model is a winner for several stakeholders: Founders: 100% control with a future-proof cap table set. Investors: Clarity, clean structures, and thought-through dilution plans. Regulators (MCA, CBDT): The model is fully traceable, transparent, and constructed within compliance frameworks.

Policy Makers: Offers a template to recognize founder-driven valuation logic. Contextualizing It Globally. Sarraf doesn’t rest with Indian laws alone. He brings international comparisons to the table: Delaware C-Corp in the US, SEIS scheme in the UK, & Startup SG Equity in Singapore

These analogies serve to reinforce the notion that India, also, can adopt daring, rule-abiding innovation in startup valuation—but with a native flavor.

The path is not easy for Sarraf. There are several hurdles in this journey that make Sarraf strong, more passionate and successful. No one can conclude what journey Sarraf got to face in their roadmap, but we admit some of that in this article.

Challenges Sarraf Faced:-

Section 56(2)(viib) can still be abused, causing undue harassment even in the presence of legal capital infusion. There’s no official endorsement of founder-driven valuation models by regulators like DPIIT, MCA, or CBDT. To tackle this, he proposes a “valuation sandbox”—like fintech regulatory sandboxes—which enables early-stage founders to test valuation techniques in stealth or pre-revenue periods.

Rohan Sarraf’s book is more than a deep dive into the law. It’s an invitation. His framework enables Indian founders to own their startup’s story, make sense of high valuations due to future opportunities, rather than mere present-day numbers. Less reliance on angel rounds or VC money from outside. This founder-led, law-compliant model may have the potential to change the strategy of early-stage equity structuring that Indian startups employ. It is high time the regulators catch up with such innovation. The movement towards the New India and Fullfilling the vision of 5 Trillion economy with the youth power.

#Namah parvati pateh Har Har Mahadev

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor