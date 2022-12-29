Reinforce your Crypto Portfolio with Big Eyes Coin as it seems to take over Filecoin and Near Protocol

In 2022, cryptocurrencies have already become a part of the global economy. Cryptocurrencies are increasingly being accepted as a form of payment by retailers and individuals. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new cryptocurrency changing how the DeFi space works.

The platform offers several perks and benefits to its community to help create wealth. The main goal is to shift wealth from banks to the DeFi space. It is expected that Big Eyes Coin (BIG) will outcast other coins like Filecoin (FIL) and NEAR Protocol (NEAR).

Filecoin: Innovative Blockchain Altcoin

Backed by blockchain technology, Filecoin (FIL) is an open-source, peer-to-peer network acting as a storage cabinet on the internet specially designed to ensure everyone involved in its network gets rewarded, strengthening the reliability of stored files. With the ultimate goal of competing with centralized cloud storage companies, this protocol will store data in a decentralized manner.

Filecoin (FIL) allows customers to store files at ultra-low fees and double-check that they are being stored appropriately. Picking miners with the best storage offer for their needs, users can choose their chosen trade-off between cost and performance.

It stands out differently because of the usage of two different algorithms, namely Proof-of-Spacetime (PoSt) and Proof-of-Replication (PoRep), simultaneously. In addition, Filecoin's (FIL) consensus is set up, so the validity of both proofs is checked in every new network block.

NEAR Protocol: New Way of Data Sharing

A decentralized development platform containing a wide range of programming tools and languages and smart contracts with cross-chain functionality to help developers build dApps. NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is designed to be scalable, easy to use, and secure, offering a wide range of use cases, including digital identity and data sharing.

Its team is composed of experienced developers and researchers from various backgrounds, distributed systems, and software engineering based in San Francisco and backed by a number of well-known venture capitalists. Contracts on this platform are written in various languages, which include AssemblyScript, Rust, and Solidity.

Powered by a novel consensus algorithm called "Adaptive Proof-of-Stake" (APoS), this protocol allows for fast and secure transaction processing without energy-intensive mining.

This protocol also features state sharding which enables horizontal scalability and makes it possible to process thousands of transactions per second. Transactions on Near are processed in blocks which are created every 10 seconds.

Big Eyes Coin: Community-Focused Meme Coin

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is one of the emerging meme coins predicted to kick off by 2023. The project has the full support of a fast-growing community, such as burning, NFT launching, and liquidity provision.

The team plans to offer incentives and rewards to its community members. In addition, the community will handle activities and events such as liquidity provision, NFT launching, and token burning.

How to Buy Big Eyes Coin

To become a part of the community, you need to purchase BIG tokens by visiting the main website:

1. Make sure you have a MetaMask wallet installed on your browser or use one of the wallets supported by Wallet Connect. Use Trust Wallet if you are purchasing from mobile.

2. Once your preferred wallet is ready, click on "Connect Wallet" and select the appropriate option.

3. Once the presale is concluded, you can claim your BIG tokens by clicking on the pink "claim" button when you visit the main site.

The total supply is pegged at 200 billion tokens to preserve the token value. In addition, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) will utilize inflationary tactics to control inflation on its unit prices based on the market season.

If you want 5 per cent bonus tokens with your Big Eyes Coin order, use the 'BIGG2629' code at the checkout.

For more information on Big Eyes Coin (BIG), please visit the following links:

