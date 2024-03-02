Reinstate Bharatmatrimony, Info Edge, Shaadi.com, TrulyMadly: IAMAI tells Google

New Delhi, March 2 The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) on Saturday slammed removal of Indian companies' apps and asked Google to reinstate those delisted apps on its Play Store.

In a statement, the association "strongly condemned" the removal of some of the most prominent consumer digital companies’ apps from the Play Store, including those of Bharatmatrimony, Info Edge, Shaadi.com and TrulyMadly.

"The association's governing council has called the delisting of apps unfair and disproportionate," said IAMAI.

Info Edge Founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani posted on X that Indian companies will comply for now.

"But what India needs is an App Store/Play Store that is a part of Digital Public Infrastructure - like UPI and ONDC. The response needs to be strategic," Bikhchandani commented.

The IAMAI urged Google to urgently reinstate the delisted apps and engage in consultations with the industry body or member companies to find "mutually agreeable solutions till the matter is subjudice".

The industry body responded after Google said that at least 10 companies, including many well-established ones, "have chosen to not pay for the immense value they receive on Google Play by securing interim protections from court", and removed some of them from Play Store as it enforced new policies.

The IAMAI is an non-profit industry body representing 580 companies, including Indian and multinational corporations,as well as startups.

The Alliance of Digital India Foundation (ADIF), a policy think-tank representing homegrown startups, on Friday condemned the move, saying that by delisting apps, Google is trying to "intimidate and coerce the developers" who have dared to challenge its "exploitative policies".

