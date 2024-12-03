Rejuvenate Your Mind, Body and Soul at These Airbnbs in India

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 3: As the New Year approaches, it's time to rejuvenate, reflect, and recharge for the year ahead. What better way to embrace 2025 than by escaping to a tranquil Airbnb stay that offers the perfect balance of wellness, and nature? Whether you're dreaming of meditating by Goa's peaceful beaches, practicing yoga in the mountains, or indulging in ayurvedic treatments amidst Kerala's lush greenery, these Airbnb stays promise a refreshing start to the New Year.

Wellness and Yoga Retreat with Sara Ali Khan is based in a lush, jungle-style oasis in Goa for a mindful experience. The retreat seamlessly blends the indoors and outdoors and features a biophilic design surrounded by dense foliage, tall bamboo trees, and fragrant blossoms. Whether one is looking to embrace self-care or simply unwind, the retreat offers a peaceful, minimalist space designed with soothing earthy tones. You can enjoy a refreshing dip in the pool, or dinner in the gazebo under the stars. This unparalleled experience promises to revitalize your mind, body, and soul amidst the serene surroundings of Goa. Right from a meet and greet with Sara Ali Khan to savoring her favorite healthy dishes and indulging in rejuvenating massages, the two-night, three-day retreat promises an unforgettable experience to the guests.

SwaSwara by CGH Earth a 26-acre eco-sensitive wellness sanctuary, offers a serene escape into nature's rhythm. Nestled amid lush greenery, its Konkan style villas feature open-to-sky bathrooms, private yoga decks, and air-conditioned bedrooms, creating a perfect balance of comfort and harmony. Its wellness-focused cuisine celebrates slow food with fresh, locally sourced ingredients like millets, unpolished rice, and on-site molasses, offering meals that are wholesome, creative, and deeply rejuvenating. Wake up to birdsong, enjoy breathtaking views, and let SwaSwara reconnect with your inner self.

Sea La Via, an Airbnb villa in North Goa's Reis Magos, offers an unparalleled luxury experience. This Santorini-inspired villa features breathtaking 270° sea views, two exquisite pools (an infinity pool and a plunge pool), and a sprawling deck with multiple lounge areas perfect for a morning Yoga session or an evening workout. With five opulent ensuite bedrooms, a sea-facing open-plan living and dining area adorned with bespoke furniture and curated artworks, a fully equipped modular kitchen, and a private chef option, every moment promises comfort.

Heal Farm, a serene retreat nestled within a regenerated forest of over 12,000 plants since 2012. The property embraces the 'art of doing nothing.' This 5-acre carbon-negative sanctuary, with far-spaced living structures, composting toilets, and glass-roofed bathrooms, offers a smoke- and alcohol-free space to slow down and reconnect with nature. Guests can meditate at the rock of contemplation, practice in the 'YogaShala,' or explore creativity in the art room. The place offers a gentle detox through an intermittent diet plan and hikes to a tranquil lake. Every element of Heal Farm reflects a commitment to harmony, sustainability, and personal renewal.

Eden, a charming family home located a few kilometers from Coonoor, offers a serene escape with breathtaking views of a lush valley and surrounding tea plantations. Surrounded by a beautiful garden and green lawn, the home is a peaceful retreat away from the town's hustle and bustle. Built in the early 2000s, Eden reflects the personal touch of its owners, Jose and Sindhu, with hand-picked furniture from South India and a warm, inviting atmosphere. The spacious verandah provides stunning sunrise views, while the interiors feature reclaimed wood, antique pieces, and cozy fireplaces. The property is home to a variety of birds and wildlife, with the surrounding area offering the chance to spot local species and enjoy the natural beauty of the flora and fauna.

River Lodge is located on the serene banks of the Periyar River in the historic port city of Muziris. With a stunning 150-meter riverfront, seven river-facing bedrooms, an infinity pool, open air bathroom, an Ayurvedic spa, and a boat jetty, the place is nestled within the pristine rural Kerala landscape offering a chance to disconnect from the hustle bustle of the city and connect with yourself.

