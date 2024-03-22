Rekha Rana and Anant Mahadevan starrer “Ameena” music launched

Ameena, produced and directed by Kumar Raj, starring Anant Mahadevan and Rekha Rana, music released by Red Ribbon

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 22: In the realm of Bollywood, numerous films have drawn inspiration from literature or plays, often resulting in cinematic hits. One such example is the Hindi feature film Ameena, produced and directed by Kumar Raj, inspired by the renowned Urdu playwright Aftab Hasnain’s play Yahan Ameena Bikti Hai. The film’s trailer has been making waves recently, creating buzz among audiences. The grand music launch of this female-centric film took place at Mumbai’s classic Raheja Club, in the presence of entire film team in attendance. The music for the film has been released by Red Ribbon Music label.

Veteran actor-director Anant Mahadevan plays a pivotal role in Ameena, alongside Rekha Rana in the titular role and Utkarsh Koli in a significant character.

During the music launch event, the powerful trailer of the film along with all its songs were showcased. The film features a total of seven songs, each encapsulating different mood and flavours. The title track, Ameena Bikti Hai, is particularly impactful. Another song, Le Pratishodh, stands out as an inspirational piece, while the third song is sung by the foreign artist Toofan, adding a unique touch. An item number titled Meri Boli Lagi, is filled with zest. Another song, Raham-e-Khuda, is sung by Rekha Rana, the lead actress of the film while O Re Piya, brings a different essence altogether.

Speaking to the media, producer-director Kumar Raj expressed that I was deeply impressed after watching Aftab Hasnain’s drama Yahan Ameena Bikti Hai, where Rekha Rana played the central role. I acquired the rights to that play and transformed it into the film Ameena, incorporating several entertaining twists and turns. The screenplay and dialogues of the film have been penned by the novelist Aftab Hasnain and Dr. Professor Kishan H. Pawar.

Kumar Raj further elaborated, stating that the story of Ameena is based on a true incident that occurred years ago. However, the film also integrates the struggles of today’s women. When subjected to oppression, the protagonist asserts, ‘I am not Ameena, I am Meena, and I won’t commit suicide. Essentially, this film amplifies the slogan of women’s empowerment. Similar to the technique used in Hollywood film Birdman, Ameena also incorporates 20-25-minute-long theatrical intervals, a first in Bollywood.

Hailing from the Merchant Navy background, producer-director Kumar Raj mentioned that Several stalwarts of the industry are associated with the film Ameena. The background score of the film has been composed by Ismail Darbar, renowned for his work in Devdas and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Raza Murad has lent his voice, and there’s a beautiful song in the melodious voice of Javed Ali. Nihar Ranjan Samal, known for his work in major films like Shahrukh Khan’s Don and Dream Girl 2 is the sound designer for our film Ameena.

Scheduled for release on April 12th, coinciding with Eid, Ameena will hit the theaters alongside big-budget films like Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan the executive producers for the film are Vinod Yadav and Dharam.

This is a story that revolves around themes of women’s courage, triumph over fear, and the quest for freedom. The shooting of Ameena has taken place in France (Paris and Cannes), Senegal (Dakar), Togo, Gambia, USA (Los Angeles), UAE (Dubai, Abu Dhabi), and India (Mumbai and Karjat).

Kumar Raj’s previous film, Tara, was showcased in more than 750 international film festivals and received 487 international awards, earning a place in the Seven World Book of Records. Rekha Rana has won 48 international awards for best actress. With Ameena, Kumar Raj seems to be continuing his journey of creating impactful cinema that resonates globally.

